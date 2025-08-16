Tristan Rogers dies: Who are wife Teresa Parkerson, children Sara Jane and Cale Rogers?

Tristan Rogers, who played Robert Scorpio on ABC’s General Hospital, died on Friday, his longtime manager, Meryl Soodak, confirmed. He was 79 years old. This comes weeks after, in July, it was revealed that Rogers had been diagnosed with cancer. Soodak told ABC/7 that Rogers was not a smoker. Tristan Rogers (R) died on Friday, his manager confirmed(Instagram)

“He loved being Scorpio and he created that role from nothing. He was supposed to work a day and he ended up making it into something huge. He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being and he loved his family," the manager said in a statement.

Only last month, Rodgers' representatives stated that the Australia-born actor was on a treatment plan.

“While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family. As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding. They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family. Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years. This support means more to him now than ever. Future updates will be shared if deemed appropriate by Tristan and his family.”

Tristan Rogers family: Who are his wife Teresa Parkerson, children Sara Jane and Cale Rogers?

Rogers, who died in Palm Springs, was survived by Teresa Parkerson, whom he married on May 21, 1995, after meeting in 1991. The couple’s daughter, Sara Jane, was born on August 25, 1992, while their son, Cale, was born in August 1996. He is married to Cassandra.