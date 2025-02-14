Until Dawn trailer: Chilling video game adaptation is set on a time loop. Watch

A new trailer of 'Until Dawn' film was released on Thursday evening. Sony Pictures also unveiled the captivating posters along with the trailer. Helmed by acclaimed director David F. Sandberg, this gripping thriller is based on the legendary PlayStation Studios game. (Also read: Reese Witherspoon announces Lexi Minetree as the new Elle Woods in Legally Blonde prequel series) Until Dawn is based on the famous PlayStation Studios game.

About the trailer

The trailer details the premise of the horror film, where a group of young people who are friends, visit an abandoned house by the valley in search of their sister. But this house has a rulebook of its own. It is stuck in time and unsual in its pattern of time. During the night, there are new horrors that await these people as they try to survive till dawn.

The horror film is scheduled to be released in Indian cinemas on April 25, 2025.

Have a look at the trailer:

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented: “One of my favourite horror story game is here! Wow!” A second fan wrote: “Never in a million years have I expected this to be in live action.” A comment read, “Can't wait to watch!”

About the film

An official synopsis of the film read, "When Clover (Ella Rubin) and her friends enter a desolate valley searching for her missing sister, they step into a nightmare beyond imagination. A masked killer hunts them down, ending their lives in brutal, twisted ways--only for them to wake up and relive the same night again. But the terror evolves with every cycle, the killer's attacks more unpredictable, the stakes deadlier than ever. How many chances do they have left? Can they survive...until dawn?"

Until Dawn features an ensemble cast that includes Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A'zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Maia Mitchell, and Peter Stormare, with a screenplay by Blair Butler and Gary Dauberman.

(With inputs from ANI)