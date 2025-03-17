Vadodara car crash accused's infamous 'Another Round' chant nod to Oscar-winning film on binge drinking: Police

Law student Rakshit Chaurasia, booked for mowing down eight people and killing a woman in a rash driving accident in Vadodara, seems to have been inspired by a Danish film. In fact, a report says that police believe his now-infamous 'another round' chant after the accident was a nod to the film. (Also read: Vadodara car crash accused seen drinking from bottle minutes before accident) Rakshit Chaurasia exclaimed 'Another Round', the title of Mads Mikkelsen's 2020 film.

Rakshit Chaurasiya inspired by Another Round?

On Monday, a report in the Times of India quoted police sources as saying that Chaurasia was referring to the film Another Round after he got out of his car and chanted the phrase. The accused was caught on video screaming the phrase next to his banged-up car moments after the accident. The report says that police found a poster of Another Round at his rented flat in the city.

What is Another Round?

Another Round is a Danish film that was released in 2020. Starring Mads Mikkelsen in the lead role, the film follows four high school teachers who experiment with maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood to boost creativity and confidence. The film received critical acclaim, including the Oscar for Best International Feature Film. In Denmark, the film was released under the title Druk (Binge Drinking). Vadodara Police have said that Chaurasiya was influenced by the film, but it remains to be seen if he was indeed intoxicated during the accident.

The Vadodara car crash incident

The brutal collision between a car and a two-wheeler in Gujarat's Vadodara resulted in the death of one woman, whereas eight others were injured in the accident, police said on Saturday.

While the accused driver, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia is already in police custody, Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar said that there were more than three vehicles involved in the incident. This included two Activa vehicles and one EV (Electric Vehicle).