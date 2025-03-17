CCTV footage shows Vadodara car crash accused holding bottle minutes before accident

Three days after a tragic car accident in Vadodara claimed the life of a woman and left four others seriously injured, CCTV footage has surfaced, shedding light on the moments leading up to the incident. The accused, 20-year-old law student Rakshit Chaurasia, was caught on camera along with his friend Pranshu at the residence of another friend before the crash. Rakshit Chaurasia, a 20-year-old law student, was arrested by police after the Vadodara car accident.(ANI)

The footage shows Rakshit and Pranshu arriving on a scooter and engaging in conversation before entering the house, reports India Today. Rakshit is seen drinking from a bottle, though the contents remain unclear.

Another clip captures the black sedan involved in the accident crossing the road and parking nearby before Pranshu enters the house.

The duo reportedly spent around 45 minutes at the location before leaving in the car, with Rakshit switching to the driver’s seat while Pranshu moved to the passenger side.

Vadodara horror

The fatal accident occurred on Friday when the speeding sedan, driven by Rakshit Chaurasia, rammed into multiple two-wheelers in Vadodara, killing a woman on the spot and injuring four others.

Rakshit appears to be drunk in a video shot at the accident side and is seen stepping out of the car and shouting, "Another round, another round!"

Locals caught Rakshit, a native of Varanasi, and handed him over to the police. Both he and Pranshu were arrested following the incident.

Rakshit denies allegations

Rakshit though has denied being drunk, claiming that the accident occurred due to a pothole, which caused his car to lose control after its airbags deployed.

"We were ahead of the scooty, turning right, and there was a pothole. The car slightly touched the two-wheeler, and the airbag opened suddenly, blocking my vision. The car then went out of control," Rakshit told ANI.

He further asserted that he was driving at only 50 kmph and had not consumed alcohol, stating that he had attended a Holika Dahan celebration prior to the crash.

Expressing remorse, Rakshit admitted his fault and expressed his willingness to meet the victims' families. "I did not do any party, I was not drunk. Today, I learned that a woman has died and others are injured. I want to meet their families. It is my fault, and I will accept whatever decision is made," he said.