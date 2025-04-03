Val Kilmer had only two regrets: ‘When I was younger…’

Val Kilmer passed away at the age of 65 due to Pneumonia on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The news of his demise was reported by The New York Times through his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 but recovered substantially later on. Val Kilmer died at the age of 65(AP)

One of the best-paid actors in the 1990s, Kilmer was initially a stage actor, appearing at NYC’s Broadway Theatre in 1983 for performances like ‘The Slab Boys’ alongside Kevin Bacon and Sean Penn. He received his big break when he got the leading role of Nick Rivers in the film Top Secret!, in which he plays the character of an American rockstar.

Turning down a role in David Lynch’s neo-noir film ‘Blue Velvet’ a year later, he chose to play the role of ‘Iceman’, a naval aviator in the Tom Cruise starring action blockbuster ‘Top Gun’. Kilmer once admitted to turning down a few roles, but now can’t recall what motivated those decisions.

“I was very naive when I was younger,” said the actor in an interview with Attitude magazine. “I said ‘no’ to a ton of really wonderful directors, and looking back now, I can’t remember the reasons why.” He also revealed that the reason for not working with David Lynch’s in Blue Velvet was “because it was really graphic” and he “was just too shy back then.”

Released in 1986, Blue Velvet, was one of Lynch’s best works, with critics vociferously attacking the film. Sheila Benson of the LA Times called the film “the most brilliantly disturbing film ever to have its roots in small-town American life," which explains the atmosphere that is offered to the audience.

Although Kilmer’s career gained momentum with Top Gun and Willow, he later expressed regret about passing on Lynch's offer. He also said he regretted his concern about the acting part that dubbed him as ‘difficult to work with’.

Participating in a Reddit’s Ask Me Anything session, Kilmer admitted that his younger self prioritized art over business and relationships during the course of filmmaking. He also claimed that it “was foolish” of him to “take risks” and make the films better while not paying enough attention to the needs and perspectives of the people funding them.

His last appearance on the silver screen was a reprise of his role as Iceman alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick (2022).