Vin Diesel's former-haired look leaves viewers amazed

Vin Diesel the eminent Hollywood face who has impressed audiences with his roles in the Fast and Furious franchise, XXX, Guardians of the Galaxy, and many other films.

Vin Diesel as Jackie DiNorscio in 'Find me guilty'(reestyle Releasing)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ‘Fast X’ star is known for his muscular physique and his bald head, which have become his trademark look.

But did you know that he once had hair for a movie role?

In 2006, Diesel starred in ‘Find Me Guilty,’ a comedy-drama film based on a true story. He played Jackie DiNorscio, a mobster who was on trial for racketeering along with 19 other defendants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DiNorscio decided to fire his lawyer and defend himself in court, despite having no legal experience. His antics and jokes won over the jury and the judge, and he and his co-defendants were acquitted after the longest federal trial in US history.

To portray DiNorscio, Diesel had to wear a wig that gave him a full head of hair. The film was directed and co-written by Sidney Lumet, a legendary filmmaker who made classics like 12 Angry Men and Dog Day Afternoon.

The 56-year-old then 39’s performance was praised by critics as one of his best, but the film was not a big hit at the box office.

Recently, some photos of Diesel with hair from Find Me Guilty have gone viral on social media, as people were shocked and amused by his transformation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One user said, “Before he found out you don’t need hair when you got family.”

Another added, “Yooo this ain’t real bruv.” A third wrote: “Almost unrecognisable.”

Find Me Guilty has a 63 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus states, “Find Me Guilty’s excessive length and heavy-handed narrative keep it from reaching its full potential, but Vin Diesel’s performance is well worth watching.”

ALSO READ| August 08, the R&B star who co-wrote DJ Khaled’s ‘I’m the One’, dies at 31

This was not the only time that Diesel had hair for a film role. He also had brief appearances with hair in The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) and The Last Witch Hunter (2015).

It remains to be seen if Diesel will ever grow his own hair or wear a wig again for a future role, or if he will stick to his signature bald look that fans love.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}