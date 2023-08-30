August 08, the R&B star who co-wrote DJ Khaled’s ‘I’m the One’, dies at 31

Ray Jacobs, also known as August 08, was a talented and versatile singer, songwriter, and producer who worked with many prominent artists in the music industry. He passed away on Saturday at the age of 31, his record label confirmed. Ray Jacobs aka August 08(Instagram/defjam)

August 08 was best known for co-writing the hit song “I’m the One” by DJ Khaled, which featured Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne. He also collaborated with Jhené Aiko, Kehlani, Joji, and ScHoolboy Q on various projects. He was signed to Def Jam Recordings and was formerly part of the 88 Rising Collective, a platform for Asian and Asian-American artists.

Def Jam Recordings expressed their grief and condolences in a statement to USA TODAY on Tuesday, “The entire Def Jam family mourns the tragic loss of Ray ‘August 08’ Jacobs. A brilliant songwriter, an accomplished musician, and a singular artist, August will remain in our memory as a beloved colleague and friend. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.”

88 Rising also shared their tribute to August 08 on their Instagram account on Tuesday, “It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Ray Jacobs, also known as AUGUST 08. RIP August the kindest and most talented genius you will be missed beyond words. Thank you for being an amazing mentor and a steadfast friend through all these years.”

“We are forever grateful to you and the joy you brought in every room, through every song. Your energy, guidance and care gave so much inspiration and strength that will be carried on always. Thank you for helping us be brave.”

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Vince Staples posted August 08’s song “Role Models” on his Instagram Story with the message “rest in peace.”

Jeleel and Big Sean commented “Rest in paradise brother” and “Rest up King” respectively on August 08’s last Instagram post from Aug. 6.

August 08 released his latest EP, “Pretend It’s Okay,” in June this year. It included the single “Bruises,” which had a dance-themed music video.

“Bruises are an expression of love through all. Been through a lot of heartache in my love life but I’ve always been able to put the pieces back together and move forward," he explained the meaning behind the song in a statement in June

"This video represents love in all forms and how no matter our difference we can love through all. I love how music can connect people from all over allowing for freedom of express. I wanted to pay homage with love and respect to the art and the community.”

In 2020, he released a two-part album called “Seasick,” which featured collaborations with Aiko, Joji, and ScHoolboy Q. In 2019, he debuted his first EP, “Father,” which was released by 88 Rising and Red Bull Records. One of the songs from the EP, “Funeral,” reflected his views on life and death.