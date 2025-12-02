Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - Release date, plot, cast and all on Daniel Craig starrer

Daniel Craig is back as Benoit Blanc, a famous detective in Knives Out 3, titled officially as Wake Up Dead Man. The third instalment in the series is set in a small town in upstate New York, which will take audiences to another level of murder mystery. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery to release globally on December 12 on Netflix(Netflix)

Knives Out 3 release date

Wake Up Dead Man had a short and limited theatre release, for only two weeks starting November 26, 2025. Fans who miss it in cinemas can watch it on Netflix worldwide from December 12, 2025.

Knives Out 3 plot

In this new story, Benoit Blanc faces his most challenging case yet. The mystery begins in a local Catholic church when Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, played by Josh Brolin, is found dead in a small, empty room during an Easter service. The death seems impossible, and Blanc’s detective skills are put to the test.

Joining him is Father Jud, played by Josh O’Connor, a young priest trying to make amends for his past. Together, they investigate a tight circle of suspects, including:

• Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), Wicks’ devoted assistant

• Dr. Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), the local doctor

• Vera Draven (Kerry Washington), an uptight lawyer

• Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), a former bestselling author

• Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny), a retired concert cellist

• Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), an aspiring politician

• Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), the groundskeeper

Blanc must untangle the secrets of this small town to solve the case, but the film keeps audiences guessing until the very end.

Cast

The movie brings together a star-studded cast, including Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, Josh O’Connor as Father Jud, alongside Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, and Thomas Haden Church.

Reception and trailer

Ahead of its release on Netflix, Wake Up Dead Man has already earned strong critical approval. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds a “Certified Fresh” score, with a high percentage of positive reviews from critics.

FAQs:

1. When is Knives Out 3 releasing?

Knives Out 3, officially titled Wake Up Dead Man, had a limited theatrical release on November 26, 2025, and will stream on Netflix from December 12, 2025.

2. Who stars in Knives Out 3?

The film stars Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, with Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, and Thomas Haden Church in supporting roles.