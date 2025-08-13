Weapons will continue dominating box office as Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2 likely to stay behind

Nobody 2 is all set to hit screens across the United States and other countries on Friday, August 15. It is a sequel to the 2021 movie Nobody, which came out during the COVID-19 pandemic era, featuring Bob Odenkirk as a 'mild-mannered' father. According to Variety, Nobody 2 is eying a good start at the box office and could collect anywhere between $10 million and $12 million across the 3,200 theaters in North America during its opening weekend Weapons stars Julia Garner and Josh Brolin in the lead.(AP)

If that happens, Nobody 2 will perform really well compared to the original 2021 movie, which debuted at $6.8 million during the time when cinemas across the US were starting to open again after remaining shut due to the spread of the deadly virus. The movie is, however, facing stiff competition from the horror flick, Weapons.

Nobody 2: What to expect at box office?

Despite facing multiple challenges, Nobody exceeded expectations of trade analysts and raked in $27 million in the US. In total, the Movie collected $57 million worldwide.

Not just that, Nobody is believed to have been among the popular movies on premium video-on-demand platforms as well for Universal. This ultimately allowed to production banner to greenlight a sequel, marking Bob Odenkirk's return to the screen with vengeance.

In the sequel, fans will get to witness Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) taking his family on a vacation to Plummerville, but things will go upside down when he ultimately lands himself in the crosshairs of several shady locals.

While the budget of the original movie was $16 million, Nobody 2 has been made at a price tag of $25 million.

Weapons continues box office reign

As of now, it looks quite difficult for Nobody 2 to unsettle Weapons, which was released on August 8. The horror mystery remained on top during the last weekend and went on to earn $43.5 million, making its way to become a sleeper hit.

Written, directed, and co-produced by Zach Cregger, Weapons looks set to retain its No. 1 spot at the box office this weekend as well. It is estimated to mint anywhere between $20 million- $22 million during its sophomore outing.

The film has raked in $71 million globally and has a production budget of $38 million.

While the top spot remains intact with Weapons, Nobody 2 will be vying for the second spot against Freakier Friday, which features Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in the lead. The fantasy comedy was released on August 8 in the US and is projected to make $10 million to $12 million during its second weekend. It has already collected $28.5 million in North America and $43 million around the world.

Another movie that fans can look forward to this weekend is Highest 2 Lowest, a crime thriller from Spike Lee. It is being released on around 300 screens.

Who all are there in Nobody 2?

It features Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, John Ortiz, RZA, Colin Hanks and Sharon Stone among others.

What's the story of Weapons?

The movie revolves around a small-town mystery where the sudden disappearance of 17 children at the same time leaves everyone in shock.

What's the star cast for Weapons?

It has Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher and Amy Madigan.