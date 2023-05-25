Web-Slinging surprise! Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse confirms Venom's universe appearance

Several speculations about Sony Picture’s upcoming movie "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" have been circulating for months, particularly regarding which characters from the live-action Spider-Man films will make a cameo appearance.

Chris Miller, Phil Lord, cast members Brian Tyree Henry, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Luna Lauren Velez, producer Amy Pascal, directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson and Kemp Powers attend a photo call for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. May 22, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

While fans are still eagerly awaiting confirmation about the involvement of actors from the live-action franchises, one piece of information has revealed that a recognizable character from Tom Hardy's "Venom" universe will be featured in the movie.

Amidst the speculation surrounding Tom Holland's potential involvement in Across the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures added fuel to the fire by including archival audio from all three live-action Spider-Man actors, Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, in one of the film's trailers.

However, the YouTube trailer did not confirm any of the actors' appearances. Interestingly, a promotional image shared by Sony Pictures Vietnam's Facebook page shed some light on a different character's appearance.

The promotional picture for the upcoming animated Spider-man title featured on Sony Pictures Vietnam's Facebook page, showcased a scene with the Spot reaching through a portal into a familiar-looking convenience store and a recognizable convenience store owner.

The Vietnamese text on the image roughly confirmed the presence of Tom Hardy's Venom universe in the movie. This revelation not only confirmed the inclusion of Hardy's Venom universe but also identified the woman in the image as Venom's Mrs. Chen.

This won't be the first instance of the Venom universe crossing paths with another Spider-Man universe. In a mid-credits scene from "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock is shown conversing with a bartender played by Cristo Fernandez. The conversation implies that Eddie has been catching up on events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Avengers, and decides to find Spider-Man. However, he is transported back to his own universe before he can act on this decision, leaving behind a small bit of a symbiote.

Given the connection established between Eddie and Venom's universe and the official MCU timeline, it's plausible for Eddie and Venom to appear in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." While their inclusion remains speculative, the fact that an official Sony Pictures account shared an image depicting the Venom universe increases the likelihood of their appearance.

Though there has been no official confirmation regarding Eddie or Venom's involvement in the film or Hardy's participation.

As fans await further details and official announcements, the anticipation for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" continues to grow. With the success of the first film and the potential crossover of multiple Spider-Man universes, the sequel has the potential to be an extraordinary cinematic experience.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to shake Big Screens on June 2, 2023.