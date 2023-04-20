When Andrew Garfield and Jamie Foxx tried their hand at cricket before an IPL match. Watch

Almost a decade ago, before Tom Holland took on the Spiderman role, it was Andrew Garfield who took on the part of a high school outcast named Peter Parker. In a video that has resurfaced on the internet from 9 years ago, Andrew Garfield was seen with Jamie Foxx ahead of the release of The Amazing Spider Man playing cricket during IPL’s Extra Innings T20 in 2014. (Also read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a ‘weird roka’ with Abhishek after proposal: We are South Indians) Andrew Garfield and Jamie Foxx were seen playing cricket in the small clip.

An old video has been doing the rounds of social media where Andrew Garfield and Jamie Foxx, who played the role of Electro, are seen playing cricket during a promotional tour stop in Singapore. The two actors were seen with host and actor Sameer Kochhar, who also played a few rounds with them on the field. The throwback video was posted by a fanpage of the franchise on Instagram where Andrew and Jamie are seen on the pitch trying their hand at the game. At first Andrew takes to bowling while Jamie is shown the techniques by Sameer on how to score a run. Jamie picks it up quickly and hits a couple of runs. Then, another moment shows Andrew taking on the batting, while goofing around and laying down on the field.

Fans took to the comment section to react to the video and expressed their surprise. "He knows everything except saving Gwen," wrote one, referring to the scene in the film where Andrew Garfield's Spiderman fails to save Emma Stone's Gwen. "Marvel fans : Endgame is the best crossover , meanwhile Sony in 2014 :..." said another. A comment read, "Andrew playing really some good shots here." A fan even said, "Andrew garfield is british and he plays cricket."

Andrew made a special appearance as Spiderman in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which released last year, and became a blockbuster. Tobey Maguire, who was the first actor to take on the iconic role had also appeared for a cameo. In an earlier interview, Andrew had said to British GQ about returning back to the role, "The pressure was off of me. It was all on Tom's shoulders. Like, it's his trilogy. And me and Tobey were there to provide support and have as good a time as possible, actually, and be as inventive, imaginative, and kind of dumb as possible... You have three people who feel real ownership over this character. But it was really, like, brotherhood first, I think. And I think that comes through in what we shot."

