When Kim Kardashian decked up in desi outfits for photoshoot: ‘The sarees, jewellery were so beautiful’

Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday on October 21. The reality TV star and businesswoman turned 42 on Friday. A few years ago, when Kim Kardashian had landed on an Indian magazine’s cover it was all anyone could talk about. Kim had worn sarees and lehengas from India’s top designers for the magazine photoshoot, and called them ‘beautiful’. Also read: Kim Kardashian cannot walk straight after wearing tight dress, fans call it ridiculous fashion

For her magazine cover, Kim had posed in a saree dress that featured a sheer hoodie. For the inside photos featured in the magazine spread, Kim wore several outfits by Indian designers such as Anita Dongre, Anamika Khanna, and Sabyasachi. She wore a shimmery red saree by Sabyasachi, and a regal Anita Dongre lehenga, among other desi outfits.

The reality star had graced the pages of Vogue India for the first time ever with the March 2018 issue. In her cover interview with the magazine, Kim had said about Indian outfits, “The sarees, the jewellery, the clothes — everything was so beautiful! I told my show (Keeping Up With the Kardashians) that we have to figure out how to get to India.”

Kim Kardashian had shared a picture from her 2018 magazine photoshoot.

Soon after the pictures of Kim dressed up in traditional Indian clothes in an Indian magazine had come out, social media users had gone into a frenzy, with some arguing that the magazine should highlight Indian models rather than Western pop culture stars. Kim was not alone in facing this type of backlash from a section of Indians. Her sister, model Kendall Jenner, had also faced criticism, when she posed for Vogue India's 10th anniversary. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had also posed with Kendall for the photoshoot.

Kim and rapper-designer Kanye West had announced their separation in 2021, and their divorce is ongoing. They share four children – daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. Kim briefly date actor-comedian Pete Davidson; the two ended their relationship recently.

