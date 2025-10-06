When V met Uma Thurman: BTS star’s sweet hair-fixing moment at Paris Fashion Week melts hearts on internet

In a heartwarming moment at the Celine show during Paris Fashion Week, BTS’s V, aka Kim Taehyung, was captured on camera, gently straightening Hollywood star Uma Thurman's hair before they posed together for photographs. The incident has warmed V's fans, who called him a true gentleman. BTS's V captured attention at Paris Fashion Week while assisting Uma Thurman with her hair. Fans lauded him as the epitome of grace and attentiveness, expressing admiration for his gentlemanly behavior during their red carpet appearance.

V fixes Uma's hair for the camera

A video of the two surfaced online while posing on the red carpet for Celine's show in Paris Fashion Week. In the video, Uma asks V, “Is this okay?” after a stray lock falls loose, to which V nods approvingly before they smile for the cameras.

The contrast of their outfits made the moment all the more striking. V in a fawn trench coat over a crisp white shirt, a feline-print tie, and brown trousers. Uma appeared in a dramatic black cape‑style top and pants. The gesture, small but sincere, instantly won hearts online, with fans praising V’s attentiveness, elegance, and genuine charm.

V's gesture wins hearts

Fans around the world were quick to flood social media with adoration for BTS’s V after the heartwarming video with Uma Thurman surfaced. Many praised his gentle gesture, calling him “the most attentive and gorgeous man in the world” and “the epitome of grace, depth, and timeless charm.”

One fan wrote, “Every time Taehyung steps out, he reminds the world what grace truly looks like,” referencing his poised appearance in the beige trench coat.

Another fan gushed over his respectful demeanor, saying, “It’s so cute! Taehyung is so polite, kind, and attentive, Uma surely appreciated this,” while another added, “The way Taehyung fixed her hair, he’s a true gentleman.”

The internet was flooded with love for the K-pop star, with comments like “Tae looks amazing as always! ” and emotional reactions such as“In a world of boys, he’s a gentleman.”

V's military service and discharge

V began his mandatory military service on 11 December 2023, alongside BTS leader RM. He was assigned to an elite unit, the Special Duty Team (SDT) under the 2nd Corps Military Police in Chuncheon, known for demanding training in counterterrorism skills, rappelling, and more. On June 10, 2025, he was officially discharged after 18 months of service. At his discharge, V was honoured with the title of 'Special Warrior' and inducted into his SDT unit’s Hall of Fame, recognising his dedication and performance.

Uma's latest outing

Uma Thurman recently returned to the action genre with a role in The Old Guard 2, which was released on July 2. She plays a powerful new villain named Discord, described as "the first of the immortals," who stands in opposition to Charlize Theron’s character, Andy. In addition, she also appears in Dexter: Resurrection (2025), a dark‑comedy reboot of the Dexter franchise, playing a role as a security chief.