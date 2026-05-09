Where is Conrad Murray now? Michael Jackson's former doctor's life in focus amid Michael movie success

Michael Jackson's former doctor Conrad Murray has a brand new look today. New photos show the doctor sporting a long ponytail in Sunrise, Florida.

Conrad Murray used to be Michael Jackson's doctor.(X/@mrhighfoster)

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He was seen walking outside a local diner on a Tuesday morning. Murray appeared to be growing his hair out in a hipster style, the TMZ report said. The images showed the man looking very different from his trial days. His hair was pulled back into a small bun at the back. This new appearance is his latest twist in a very controversial life.

Conrad Murray remains quiet while eating at a Florida diner

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{{^usCountry}} The former doctor reportedly sat down for a 45-minute meal alone. He walked to his rental car while carrying a small to-go bag. It seemed that nobody at the diner bothered the 73-year-old, as per reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former doctor reportedly sat down for a 45-minute meal alone. He walked to his rental car while carrying a small to-go bag. It seemed that nobody at the diner bothered the 73-year-old, as per reports. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the year 2011. He served two years in jail for the death of Michael Jackson. Murray was famous for being the personal doctor to the superstar artist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the year 2011. He served two years in jail for the death of Michael Jackson. Murray was famous for being the personal doctor to the superstar artist. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The diner he was at was located in a quiet part of the Sunshine State. He kept his head down while eating his breakfast early that morning. The doctor was released from prison back in the year 2013. The doctor still claims he is innocent of all charges {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The diner he was at was located in a quiet part of the Sunshine State. He kept his head down while eating his breakfast early that morning. The doctor was released from prison back in the year 2013. The doctor still claims he is innocent of all charges {{/usCountry}}

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Murray gave Michael Jackson a strong surgical anesthetic called propofol back then. He has maintained his innocence for many years despite the court verdict.

He wrote a book titled "This Is It" about his secret life. In the book, he blames Dr. Arnold Klein for Michael’s fatal overdose.

Also Read | Is Michael Jackson’s chimp, Bubbles, still alive? Where is he now? Know details

People are talking about Murray again because of the new MJ movie. The Michael Jackson biopic titled ‘Michael’ is currently enjoying massive box office success and there is chatter about the doctor who treated the King of Pop. He wore a simple shirt and pants while visiting the Florida diner.

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The MJ movie has brought back many old memories of the singer's death. Some fans are still very angry with Murray for what happened then. He claims that Arnold Klein gave Michael too many other strong drugs. His story continues to divide the public and fans of Michael.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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