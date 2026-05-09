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Where is Conrad Murray now? Michael Jackson's former doctor's life in focus amid Michael movie success

Conrad Murray, Michael Jackson's former doctor, was spotted in Sunrise, Florida, sporting a new hipster look with a long ponytail. 

May 09, 2026 09:14 am IST
By HT US Desk
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Michael Jackson's former doctor Conrad Murray has a brand new look today. New photos show the doctor sporting a long ponytail in Sunrise, Florida.

Conrad Murray used to be Michael Jackson's doctor.(X/@mrhighfoster)

He was seen walking outside a local diner on a Tuesday morning. Murray appeared to be growing his hair out in a hipster style, the TMZ report said. The images showed the man looking very different from his trial days. His hair was pulled back into a small bun at the back. This new appearance is his latest twist in a very controversial life.

Conrad Murray remains quiet while eating at a Florida diner

Murray gave Michael Jackson a strong surgical anesthetic called propofol back then. He has maintained his innocence for many years despite the court verdict.

He wrote a book titled "This Is It" about his secret life. In the book, he blames Dr. Arnold Klein for Michael’s fatal overdose.

Also Read | Is Michael Jackson’s chimp, Bubbles, still alive? Where is he now? Know details

People are talking about Murray again because of the new MJ movie. The Michael Jackson biopic titled ‘Michael’ is currently enjoying massive box office success and there is chatter about the doctor who treated the King of Pop. He wore a simple shirt and pants while visiting the Florida diner.

The MJ movie has brought back many old memories of the singer's death. Some fans are still very angry with Murray for what happened then. He claims that Arnold Klein gave Michael too many other strong drugs. His story continues to divide the public and fans of Michael.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
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