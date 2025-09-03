Where to stream all Conjuring films before final chapter Last Rites? Details here

The Conjuring Universe is one of the most popular horror franchises and now it is all about to come to an end with The Conjuring: Last Rites. The franchise began in 2013 with The Conjuring and has since expanded to two different sub-franchises- Anabelle and The Nun. The franchise is based on real-life stories of paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga on screen. Where to stream all Conjuring movies?(X/@warnerbrosau)

There are a total of 8 movies in the overall Conjuring Universe, which are available for streaming in the US. If you want to revisit the horror franchise before watching The Conjuring: Last Rites, here is a list of all Conjuring movies and where to watch them online in the US:

The Conjuring (2013)

Where to Stream: HBO Max or Hulu

Where to Rent: Prime Video

Annabelle (2014)

Where to Stream: Netflix

Where to Rent: Prime Video

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Where to Stream: HBO Max

Where to Rent: Prime Video

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Where to Stream: HBO Max

Where to Rent: Prime Video

The Nun (2018)

Where to Stream: Netflix

Where to Rent: Prime Video

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Where to Stream: HBO Max

Where to Rent: Prime Video

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

Where to Stream: HBO Max

Where to Rent: Prime Video

The Nun 2 (2023)

Where to Stream: HBO Max

Where to Rent: Prime Video

All about The Conjuring: Last Rites

The Conjuring: Last Rites is all set to release in theaters on September 5 with James Wan and Peter Safran returning to produce. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) and The Nun II (2023) director, Michael Chaves, returns to direct the film. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles along with Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy in supporting roles.

The movie is based on the Smurl haunting. Jack and Janet Smurl of West Pittston, Pennsylvania, claimed that a demon inhabited their home between 1974 and 1989. The couple received widespread press at the time, and their story was also adapted for a 1991 made-for-TV movie, The Haunting, by 20th Century Fox.

FAQs:

Q1: How many films are in the Conjuring Universe?

There are eight films spread across three subfranchises—The Conjuring, Annabelle, and The Nun.

Q2: Who created the Conjuring Universe?

The franchise was created by filmmaker James Wan and producer Peter Safran.

Q3: Where can I watch the Conjuring movies online?

The main Conjuring films are streaming on Max, while the Annabelle and Nun spin-offs are available on Netflix.

Q4: Is The Conjuring: Last Rites the final movie?

Yes, it is being described as the final entry in the main Conjuring storyline and will release on September 5.