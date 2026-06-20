Who are Anne Hathaway’s children? Meet sons Jonathan and Jack as actress announces her third pregnancy

Anne Hathaway may be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but away from the cameras, family remains at the centre of her life. The Oscar-winning actress and her husband, Adam Shulman, are parents to two sons, Jonathan and Jack. In June 2026, Hathaway also announced that she is expecting her third child. While she rarely shares details about her children, she has occasionally opened up about motherhood, family life and the lessons she has learned along the way.

Anne Hathaway’s two sons: Jonathan and Jack

Anne Hathaway poses for photographers upon arrival at the London Screening of the film "Mother Mary" on Thursday, April 23, 2026, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

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Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman welcomed their first son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, on March 24, 2016. His middle name honours family members from both sides. Three years later, in November 2019, the couple welcomed their second son, Jack Shulman.

Despite Hathaway’s global fame, she has worked hard to keep both boys out of the public eye. Speaking to PORTER in 2023, she explained that children need the freedom to build their own lives and identities. Hathaway has also said that becoming a mother changed her outlook completely. In a 2022 interview with WSJ Magazine, she said, “I didn’t feel fully landed and fully here until I was a mom.”

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Anne Hathaway on motherhood and family life

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{{^usCountry}} Hathaway has never hidden the challenges she faced on her journey to motherhood. In 2019, while announcing her second pregnancy on Instagram, she offered support to people dealing with infertility and conception struggles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hathaway has never hidden the challenges she faced on her journey to motherhood. In 2019, while announcing her second pregnancy on Instagram, she offered support to people dealing with infertility and conception struggles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Later, during a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Hathaway revealed she had experienced a miscarriage before welcoming her children. Reflecting on that difficult period, she said, “It’s really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you’re doing something wrong.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, during a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Hathaway revealed she had experienced a miscarriage before welcoming her children. Reflecting on that difficult period, she said, “It’s really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you’re doing something wrong.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The actress has also shared lighter moments from family life. During appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she revealed that Jonathan once believed she worked as a librarian and joked about using Santa Claus to encourage him to share with his younger brother. Anne Hathaway announces third pregnancy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actress has also shared lighter moments from family life. During appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she revealed that Jonathan once believed she worked as a librarian and joked about using Santa Claus to encourage him to share with his younger brother. Anne Hathaway announces third pregnancy {{/usCountry}}

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Motherhood has also influenced Hathaway’s career decisions. Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show in 2022, she explained that spending time away from her children now requires careful thought.

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“Something really has to be so excellent to spend time away from them because they’re so precious to me,” Hathaway said.

The actress recently announced that she is expecting her third child with Shulman, adding another chapter to their growing family while continuing work on several upcoming film projects.

actor pregnancy anne hathaway children kids hollywood Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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