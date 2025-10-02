Is this Jimmy Fallon's 'second chance' with Nicole Kidman? Viral Tonight Show throwback resurfaces amid actor's divorce

News of Nicole, 58, and husband of nearly two decades, singer Keith Urban, 57, calling it quits on their marriage and heading for divorce, left everybody shook — especially given how high the duo's chemistry ranked, and consistently at that over the years.

Now before we embark on what is easily one of the most hilarious moments from The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in recent years, it's prudent we mention that it's all in pun-ny humour!

Now the news may have been tough to digest for the couple's fans, but fans were super quick to move on to the only other person they'd devotedly ship the Babygirl alum with. Yes, of course we're talking about The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon!

For those connecting the dots, Nicole appeared on an episode of The Tonight Show back in 2015 in which she very candidly, and even more so elaborately, explained how back when she was a single gal and an up and coming actor, a mutual friend had attempted to set the two up on a date. Only Nicole was a 100-percent prepared, and Jimmy? Not quite.

"So I go over there, and you’re there in a baseball cap and nothing, and you wouldn't talk. You didn’t say anything. And then you put a video game on or something, and I'm like, 'This is so bad'. And you didn’t talk at all. So after about an hour and a half I thought, 'He has no interest, this is so embarrassing'. And I left and went, 'Ok, no chemistry' and I went, 'Maybe he’s gay' ", wheezed Nicole.