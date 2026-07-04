Who is Abigail Anderson? Taylor Swift's best friend, from high school to today

Taylor Swift’s life looks very different today than it did when she was a teenager in Tennessee dreaming about a music career. Yet one person has stayed by her side through every stage of that journey, Abigail Anderson. Swift’s longtime friend has been part of some of the singer’s biggest personal moments, inspired lyrics in her music, appeared in several music videos and, most recently, was spotted at the reported wedding celebrations of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in New York.

Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson’s friendship

Abigail Anderson is Taylor Swift’s longtime high school friend, song inspiration, former bridesmaid and a guest at her wedding celebrations. (Abigail Anderson/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson met during their freshman year at Hendersonville High School in Tennessee. According to Swift, the friendship started after they sat next to each other in English class and connected very well.

They began as school friends and later became one of the most important relationships in Swift’s life. While fame eventually took Swift around the world, Anderson remained a constant presence behind the scenes.

Over the years, Swift has often spoken about people who knew her before the awards, stadium tours and record-breaking albums. Anderson belongs to that small group. Their friendship has now lasted for more than two decades, making her one of the singer’s oldest and closest friends.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Taylor Swift's maid of honor and Travis Kelce's best man: Who's expected to stand beside the couple as they say 'I do' Abigail Anderson inspired Taylor Swift songs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Taylor Swift's maid of honor and Travis Kelce's best man: Who's expected to stand beside the couple as they say 'I do' Abigail Anderson inspired Taylor Swift songs {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Many Swift fans first learned about Anderson through the song “Fifteen,” released in 2008. The track looked back at Swift’s high school years and included a direct reference to her friend Abigail. The song drew from real experiences the two shared while growing up.

Years later, Anderson’s name appeared again in Swift’s 2025 song “Ruin the Friendship.” In the lyrics, Swift recalls receiving a call from Abigail with difficult news about a friend from their school days.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her connection to Swift’s work goes beyond song lyrics. Anderson appeared in several music videos throughout Swift’s early career. Fans spotted her in “Picture to Burn,” “Fifteen,” and “I’m Only Me When I’m With You.” She later appeared in the crowd scenes of “22” and was also included in footage used for “New Romantics.”

Anderson even made an appearance in Swift’s 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana, giving fans another glimpse into their long-running friendship.

Abigail Anderson’s career, family life and role in Taylor Swift’s wedding celebrations

Unlike many people in Swift’s famous circle, Anderson built her career outside the entertainment industry. She works at payment technology company Celero Commerce, where she serves as Chief of Staff for Corporate Development and focuses on business transactions, mergers and acquisitions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her personal life has also seen major milestones. Anderson married photographer Matt Lucier in 2017, with Swift serving as a bridesmaid during the ceremony. The couple later separated. She married Charles “Charlie” Berard in 2022 and welcomed their son, Bennett, in 2024. Swift publicly celebrated the pregnancy announcement with a supportive comment on social media.

Also Read: As Taylor Swift's wedding rumours swirl, fans are turning to astrology. Here's what they're looking for

Most recently, Anderson was among the guests attending Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported wedding celebrations in New York. Multiple reports placed her at the rehearsal dinner, which reportedly hosted around 100 close friends and family members before the main wedding event. With her presence, it was evident that despite everything that has changed in Swift’s life, her friendship with Abigail Anderson remains firmly intact.