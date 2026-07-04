James Dolan exit: Who is Quentin Dolan, the fresh face of New York Rangers leadership?

The leadership change is the first significant step by James Dolan since taking control of the Rangers and the New York Knicks nearly three decades ago. According to the New York Post, Quentin Dolan will now oversee the business and operational side of the Rangers while working closely with Chris Drury and the hockey department.

Quentin Dolan is the son of Madison Square Garden Sports executive chairman James Dolan and has worked within the company for several years. He most recently served as senior vice president of player performance and science for the New York Rangers and New York Knicks .

James Dolan is stepping back from the day-to-day running of the New York Rangers and handing those responsibilities to his son, Quentin Dolan, according to an exclusive report by the New York Post. The move marks a major leadership change for the NHL franchise and begins the long-planned transition of responsibilities within the Dolan family. Quentin, 32, will take over as Rangers president, chief operating officer and alternate governor. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury will now report to him, though hockey decisions will remain under Drury’s control.

Speaking in his first interview, Quentin said he has been preparing for this opportunity for a long time and understands the expectations that come with it.

“I think it’s something I’ve been building towards, and I’ll be working my hardest and probably proving to myself for a while that I’m ready,” Quentin Dolan told the New York Post.

“For me, the ultimate goal is winning a championship. It’s been a goal of mine to really continue my father’s and grandfather’slegacy, and that’s something that I understood about myself and wanted early on. This is a continuation of that and it feels right.”

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A source told the New York Post that the change does not affect the Knicks, where James Dolan will continue in his current role as executive chairman.

Chris Drury remains in charge of hockey operations While Quentin Dolan’s responsibilities have expanded, the Rangers’ hockey structure remains unchanged. Chris Drury will continue leading all roster and hockey-related decisions as the team looks to return to playoff contention.

Quentin has spent years working within MSG Sports. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of player performance and science for both the Rangers and Knicks. His work included overseeing medical services, strength and conditioning, nutrition, mental performance and player development programs.

The younger Dolan was also involved with the Knicks during their recent championship-winning season. Knicks headcoach Mike Brown publicly praised him earlier this year for helping develop a plan that kept center Mitchell Robinson healthy.

Quentin said he plans to carry forward the work ethic he learned from his father while developing his own leadership style.

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“There’s a quote that I’m not sure if he knows that I even know, that the art of management is being able to control an outcome without being present,” he said.

The Rangers are entering an important period after missing the playoffs for two straight seasons. With a 32-year Stanley Cup drought still ongoing, Quentin Dolan now takes on a larger role as the franchise looks for a new chapter of success.