Who is Cynthia Erivo, internet's latest meme queen and Ariana Grande’s guardian angel?

Even if you are not familiar with the name Cynthia Erivo, chances are you have come across her memes on social media in the last few days. The actor and singer, who is one Oscar away from scoring an EGOT, is naturally charming, and her press tour for Wicked: For Good generated not one, but multiple such moments that instantly went viral on the internet. Fans love her whimsical reactions just as much, and they always make for hilarious memes. Cynthia Erivo's reactions have been fodder for a bunch of viral memes in the last few weeks.

Who is Cynthia Erivo?

Cynthia is a multi-talented star first. For her leading turn in the Broadway musical The Color Purple, Cynthia won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, and a Daytime Emmy Award. She played Harriet Tubman in Harriet (2019), which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Meanwhile, her turn as Elphaba in last year's Wicked fetched her dual Oscar nominations, in the Best Actress category as well as for Best Original Song for the song Stand Up.

Cynthia Erivo attends the premiere of "Wicked: For Good" at Lincoln Center, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Cynthia is now being called the latest meme queen for her reactions during her public appearances for the promotion of Wicked: For Good. The film, starring Cynthia, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, and Jeff Goldblum, among others, released in theaters on November 21. Cynthia is an acclaimed English actor, singer, and songwriter known for her award-winning work in theatre, film, and music.

Cynthia ‘the meme queen’

The first meme took shape during an interaction with a fan, in which she had to simply take a step back in a humorous way. In an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor recounted what exactly happened behind the scenes, revealing that the fan in Paris had shared that she had the actor's hat, which she thought had been lost for the last year.

Another meme sees her at the premiere of Wicked For Good, where she seems shocked with the loud cheers for her from fans. She looks directly at the camera, and continues to pose- a moment which instantly went viral on social media.

Since these memes went viral, many fans unearthed some more moments from Cynthia's reactions over the last year's red carpet appearances. In one meme, she was seen calculating which movies to suggest by putting her fingers on her head, almost as if she was channelling some energy! In another moment, she was seen looking at the camera with a fake smile at the SAG awards red carpet.

Cynthia has also been fiercely protective of her co-star Ariana Grande. The incident occurred when an intruder jumped over the barricade and entered the red carpet to meet Ariana, causing panic at the Singapore premiere event. Cynthia immediately reached out to protect her, a gesture which earned praise and viral reactions from fans on social media.