Who is Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko Hart? All about their children

As Kevin Hart faces a barrage of jokes during Netflix’s highly anticipated live comedy special, The Roast of Kevin Hart, fans have grown curious about his wife, Eniko Hart.

Kevin Hart is married to Eniko Hart.

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Eniko Hart is a model, entrepreneur and social media personality who has been married to Hart since 2016 and has frequently become both his biggest supporter and one of the recurring punchlines in his comedy routines.

According to People magazine, Eniko Hart, formerly Eniko Parrish, married Kevin Hart after several years of dating. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony near Santa Barbara, California, attended by celebrity friends and family.

The live roast, hosted by Shane Gillis as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest 2026, officially began streaming Sunday night on Netflix.

Netflix's roast special has already fueled speculation online that Eniko and Hart’s marriage could become a major topic during the no-holds-barred comedy event, especially given the comedian’s history of openly discussing personal struggles in stand-up routines and interviews.

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{{^usCountry}} Read more: Kevin Hart’s brutal message ahead of roast: ‘I ain’t scared of you…' Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart's relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Kevin Hart’s brutal message ahead of roast: ‘I ain’t scared of you…' Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart's relationship {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kevin Hart and Eniko first began publicly appearing together in the early 2010s, shortly after Hart’s divorce from Torrei Hart became official. The comedian proposed to Eniko in 2014 on her 30th birthday and got married two years later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kevin Hart and Eniko first began publicly appearing together in the early 2010s, shortly after Hart’s divorce from Torrei Hart became official. The comedian proposed to Eniko in 2014 on her 30th birthday and got married two years later. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Their relationship later faced public backlash in 2017 after Hart admitted to cheating on Eniko while she was pregnant with their son. Hart publicly apologized in a social media video at the time, calling it a major mistake. Eniko, too, later discussed the controversy in Hart's Netflix documentary series Don’t F**k This Up, saying she learned about the incident through online leaks and media coverage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their relationship later faced public backlash in 2017 after Hart admitted to cheating on Eniko while she was pregnant with their son. Hart publicly apologized in a social media video at the time, calling it a major mistake. Eniko, too, later discussed the controversy in Hart's Netflix documentary series Don’t F**k This Up, saying she learned about the incident through online leaks and media coverage. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the scandal, the couple remained together and later welcomed their daughter Kaori in 2020. Over the years, Hart has repeatedly referred to Eniko as one of the strongest influences in his personal life and career.

Read more: Who is Ron Taylor? 5 things on the comedian who won Funny AF with Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart's children

Hart and his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, have two older children: a son named Hendrix and a daughter named Heaven. Hart married Eniko Hart and later welcomed a son, Kenzo and a daughter, Kaori.

On March 22, 2005, Hart and his ex-wife Torrei welcomed their first child, Heaven. According to People Magazine, Heaven appears to have inherited her father's sense of "silly" and aspires to follow in his footsteps.

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Hendrix Hart, the son of Hart and Torrei, was born on November 8, 2007. Hendrix had been a regular part of the Jumanji actor's stand-up acts for many years. Hart refers to his son as his "best friend" and even asked the 8-year-old to be his best man when he married Eniko in 2016.

On November 21, 2017, Hart and Eniko welcomed their first child together, Kenzo Kash Hart. "God is truly amazing," the happy father wrote on Twitter to share the news.

On September 29, 2020, Hart and Eniko's daughter, Kaori Mai Hart, was born. In an Extra interview, Hart talked candidly about the birth of his fourth child, saying he tried to "not be the jaded dad."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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