Who is Reba McEntire? Brandon Blackstock's former stepmother

Country music legend Reba McEntire is dealing with a heartbreaking loss. Her former stepson, Brandon Blackstock, has passed away at the age of 48 after battling cancer for the last three years. Even though Reba divorced his father, Narvel Blackstock, back in 2015, her bond with Brandon never really faded. Reba McEntire with Brandon Blackstock a few months before his death.(Instagram/@shelbyblackstock)

Who is Reba McEntire?

Reba McEntire is a popular country singer and is often called “The Queen Of Country”. She became a big part of Brandon’s life when she married Narvel in 1989. And even after things ended with Narvel, Reba never stepped away from being a supportive presence in Brandon’s life. Over the years, she often spoke about him and his ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson, with nothing but love.

On Watch What Happens Live, Kelly once said that Reba stayed close to both of them and called her friendship with Reba “genuine.” Reba herself said, “I love them both… Brandon’s my stepson, Kelly’s my good friend. I hope they’re happy and healthy.”

Also read: Brandon Blackstock family: All on the children he shared with ex Kelly Clarkson

Their connection went beyond words, too. Kelly brought Reba on The Voice as her team’s Mega Mentor. And in an interview with E! News, Reba shared, “We don’t get to see each other as much as we used to, and I hate that.” It was clear they all still shared a real bond.

Before Brandon passed, The Sun reported he was seen spending time with Reba, Kelly, and the rest of the family at the Houston Rodeo this March. Those photos feel a lot more emotional now.

Brandon, who worked as a talent manager and was married to Kelly Clarkson, died surrounded by loved ones. Despite his tough divorce from Kelly in 2022, Reba stood by him.

Kelly Clarkson postponed Vegas residency

Kelly Clarkson had previously postponed her Vegas residency. In a social media post, the singer shared that she was taking time off to take care of her kids, River and Remington, and wrote that the father of her children was ill.

FAQs

Q: What is Reba McEntire’s tragedy?

A: In 1991, Reba lost eight band members in a tragic plane crash. The event inspired her emotional albums like For My Broken Heart.

Q: When did Reba McEntire publicly come out?

A: Reba McEntire has not publicly identified with any coming out; she is a private person regarding her personal life.

Q: Is Reba McEntire a millionaire?

A: Yes, Reba is estimated to be a multimillionaire thanks to her decades-long country music career, business ventures, and philanthropy.