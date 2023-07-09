Why did Amber Heard leave the US after defamation trial involving Johnny Depp?

Many fans of Amber Heard have been wanting answers for why the Hollywood star left the US after her defamation trail against Johnny Depp.Earlier, reports emerged that Heard had quit Hollywood altogether as she relocated to Spain's capital city, Madrid. But recently, Heard was back with a bang with the premiere of her comeback film “In the Fire”.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp(File)

According to a report by people.com, a source revealed Amber moved to Spain because she felt she “just had to get out of the U.S.”

“The trial was beyond stressful, and she wanted to start fresh,” explained the source.

The insider also disclosed the current state of mind of Amber.

"She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves,” added the source.

Amber currently lives with her now-two-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, in a high-end area of Madrid. Talking about it, a source said “she gets more privacy.”

Notably, in June this year, a TikTok video of Amber circulated in which she highlighted how great she was in Spain. "I love Spain so much," said Amber to local reporters.

When reporters asked if she planned on staying, she replied, "Yes, I hope so. Yes, I love living here."

On the question of having any upcoming movie projects, Amber had said "I move on. That's life."

Johnny had sued Amber for $50 million claiming she defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about sexual violence. Johnny won the case and his ex-wife Amber was ordered to pay him $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. The jury had awarded Amber $2 million in compensatory damages for her countersuit against Johnny. However, recent reports say that Amber paid Johnny $1 million in damages as a settlement and dropped the idea of appealing the verdict.

Recently, director Conor Allyn of her comeback film “In the Fire” lauded Amber for how she dealt with the traumatic experience of the Johnny Depp trial.

“I’m so happy that Amber went through something so awful and it didn’t change her as a person. She’s still the shining light that we explained earlier and to go through something that terrible and be able to come out the other side and be whole, well I can’t imagine it,” said Allyn.

