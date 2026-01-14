Meet world's highest-grossing actor, 37-yr-old with $15 billion gross; beat Robert Downey Jr, Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson
The world's highest-grossing actor has given five films that have earned over $1 billion at the box office, beating several superstars.
The success of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash has not just reinstated the filmmaker as one of the biggest money earners in Hollywood history, but also transformed the landscape of box office kings and queens worldwide. Riding on the success of the film, 37-year-old Zoe Saldana has become the highest-grossing actor in the history of cinema, dethroning Scarlett Johansson, who had taken the top spot last year after the success of the new Jurassic World film.
Zoe Saldana is the world’s highest-grossing actor
With Avatar: Fire and Ash grossing over $1 billion worldwide, Zoe Saldana’s cumulative box office gross has grown to $15.5 billion, helping her surpass Scarlett, who sits in the second spot with $15.4 billion. Zoe has been part of four of the seven highest-grossing films of all time, including the top 3. Her three Avatar films have $6.6 billion. Additionally, she has also appeared as Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The MCU films featuring her have earned over $7.5 billion. She has also starred in the Star Trek films.
The actor has a chance to add to that amount when she appears in Avengers: Doomsday later this year. She is also expected to star in the two remaining Avatar films.
Who all did Zoe Saldana beat
The list of the highest-grossing actors of all time was headed by leading men such as Clark Gable and John Wayne till the 60s. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone traded the top spot through the '90s.
The beginning of the MCU saw Samuel L Jackson take the top spot, before he was displaced by Scarlett last year. Samuel still sits in the third spot, followed by other MCU alum Robert Downey Jr and Chris Pratt. Chris Hemsworth, Vin Diesel, and Chris Evans are the other MCU actors in the top 10. The only non-MCU actors in the list are Tom Cruise (#6) and Dwayne Johnson (#10).