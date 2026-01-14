Meet world's highest-grossing actor, 37-yr-old with $15 billion gross; beat Robert Downey Jr, Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson

The success of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash has not just reinstated the filmmaker as one of the biggest money earners in Hollywood history, but also transformed the landscape of box office kings and queens worldwide. Riding on the success of the film, 37-year-old Zoe Saldana has become the highest-grossing actor in the history of cinema, dethroning Scarlett Johansson, who had taken the top spot last year after the success of the new Jurassic World film. The world's highest-grossing actor has appeared in both Avengers and Avatar.

Zoe Saldana is the world’s highest-grossing actor With Avatar: Fire and Ash grossing over $1 billion worldwide, Zoe Saldana’s cumulative box office gross has grown to $15.5 billion, helping her surpass Scarlett, who sits in the second spot with $15.4 billion. Zoe has been part of four of the seven highest-grossing films of all time, including the top 3. Her three Avatar films have $6.6 billion. Additionally, she has also appeared as Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The MCU films featuring her have earned over $7.5 billion. She has also starred in the Star Trek films.

The actor has a chance to add to that amount when she appears in Avengers: Doomsday later this year. She is also expected to star in the two remaining Avatar films.