X-Men star Ian McKellen hospitalized after falling off stage during London play

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 18, 2024 01:54 PM IST

After a serious fall from the stage during a fight scene, Ian McKellen is expected to recover soon from his injuries.

The Lord of the Rings actor Ian McKellen who played the role of Gandalf in the movies, suffered injuries during a play. The actor also holds a great love for theatres. Recently, as he played a part in a play, the actor toppled off the stage during a battle fight and injured himself. The veteran actor was immediately helped by the people surrounding him and hospitalised. However, the actor is recovering from his injuries and taking a rest.

FILE PHOTO: Actor Ian McKellen is in "good spirits" after stage fall during a play in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo(REUTERS)
Ian fell off the London stage during a play

The actor who has spent six decades as an actor on screen and stage was playing the role of John Falstaff in a play adapted from Shakespeare’s writings, titled– Player Kings. As reported by AP, the 85-year-old lost balance while playing his part during a battle scene. Sir Ian seemed to trip as he moved downstage to take a more active part in the scene,” said audience member Paul Critchley. He landed right in front of the audience and the whole theatre was shocked. 
By luck, two doctors were present in the audience who immediately provided aid to the actor along with the staff members. The actor was immediately hospitalized in case of any serious injuries or concussions. The theatre was evacuated after the incident and the show for Tuesday was also cancelled in wake of Ian’s injuries.

Ian is in ‘good spirits’ and recovering

According to AP, a spokesperson informed that Ian is recovering from his fall from the London stage during a play and was hospitalized. After a thorough examination, the doctor has reassured Ian’s “speedy recovery” and he will be in “good spirits” soon. A member of staff of the British theatre publication The Stage posted a statement on social media where the producer expressed his gratitude towards the audience of the play for showering the actor with good wishes.

