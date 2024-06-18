 Ashley Benson shuts down rumours she took Ozempic to lose baby weight: ‘Don’t discredit people’ - Hindustan Times
Ashley Benson shuts down rumours she took Ozempic to lose baby weight: ‘Don’t discredit people’

BySumanti Sen
Jun 18, 2024 12:28 PM IST

Ashley Benson has claimed that she is not taking Ozempic, shutting down rumours that had been surfacing.

Ashley Benson has claimed that she is not taking Ozempic, shutting down rumours that had been surfacing. Four months after her first child was born, fans wanted to know if she was using Ozempic to shed her baby weight.

Ashley Benson shuts down rumours she’s taking Ozempic to lose baby weight (ashleybenson/Instagram)
Ashley Benson shuts down rumours she’s taking Ozempic to lose baby weight (ashleybenson/Instagram)

Speculations began floating after the 34-year-old shared a slimmed-down selfie. She uploaded a mirror selfie on Instagram, donning a red and white hat, low-rise sweatpants and a cropped tank top, looking slim and fit.

Several followers were left stunned, with one person commenting, “how was she JUST pregnant?!?” “umm just had a baby WHEREE??” one user asked, while another said, “Meanwhile, here I am almost 4 *years* after having a kid, and looking 8 months preggers still with my weight/belly. She looks GORGEOUS”.

‘Don’t discredit people who also work very hard to get their body back’

However, one comment speculating Benson was taking Ozempic disturbed the Pretty Little Liars alum. In an Instagram story, she said that although the comments did not upset her, she would like to make clarifications.

“Comments like this are so funny to me,” Benson wrote. “I know a lot of people take Ozempic and that’s totally fine. To each their own. But don’t discredit people who also work very hard to get their body back like I’ve done with mine.”

“Getting back to work forced me to focus on my health and working out and I wanted to feel confident and good about myself,” she added, crediting wellness guru Melissa Wood-Tepperberg’s fitness app for her success.

(ashleybenson/Instagram)
(ashleybenson/Instagram)

Benson and Brandon Davis tied the knot in November 2023. They welcomed their first child – a baby girl – in February. Benson celebrated Father’s Day with a photo of her husband holding their daughter, captioning the post, “Happy first Father’s Day my love. From the moment I was pregnant you never left my side. Came to every single appointment because you knew how scared I was.”

She added, “You showed up for me every time and I knew you were going to do the same for our daughter and be the best daddy to her. We are so lucky to have you and we love you so much. She has the best daddy in the world.”

