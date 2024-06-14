Breaking Bad star Jesse Plemons quashes Ozempic speculation, addresses weight loss journey

Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes medication, has consumed the showbiz headlines. Scene-stealing actor Jesse Plemons' weight loss journey may have suspiciously aligned with the weight loss tool's surging popularity in Hollywood. However, he finally addressed the elephant in the room by quashing any claims of taking it to push ahead. Cast member Jesse Plemons poses during a photocall for the film "Kinds of Kindness" in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 18, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier(REUTERS)

Even the Breaking Bad star couldn't deny the mistrustful timing of his process. “It's really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic,” he said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Nevertheless, the 36-year-old acclaimed actor who last delivered an eyebrow-raising cameo in A24's Civil War, led by his wife Kirsten Dunst, deflated the Ozempic rumours, saying, “It doesn't matter, everyone's going to think I took Ozempic anyways.”

Why and how Jesse Plemons finally embarked on his weight loss journey

Dispelling any further misconceptions around his recent turn to fitness, the Love & Death actor asserted that his decision was not fuelled by the thoughts of wanting to look a certain way. Instead, his age and his role in the 2024 post-apocalyptic war drama Civil War motivated him to set forth on that path.

Plemons previously invited much attention around famously gaining weight for his role as Kevin Weeks in Black Mass (2015).

“What it was was getting older and – I hate even getting specific because then it turns into a whole thing, but there was a part that I did that in my mind I could not imagine him as the size that I was,” Plemons alluded to his infamous cameo on Civil War.

As for how the acclaimed star finally kickstarted his fitness journey, he told the media outlet that after several recommendations for intermittent fasting, he “gave it a shot and [was] surprised at how quickly it was effective.”

Per this weight-loss approach to eating, people often resort to periodic fasting, following a strict schedule of time-restricted eating, while the remaining hours of the day are spent fasting. Mayo Clinic explains it as “Intermittent fasting means that you don't eat for a period of time each day or week.”

Once Plemons picked up the regime, he said he “felt like I was in the rhythm, I was feeling better, and something shifted in my head. I just sort of got a handle on it.”

Despite feeling apprehensive about how Kinds of Kindness director Yorgos Lanthimos would possibly want the “bigger me,” Plemons acknowledged that his weight loss ultimately worked for the role.