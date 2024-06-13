Matt Bomer lost out on playing Superman because he's gay: ‘It could really be weaponised against you’

Actor Matt Bomer could’ve played Superman, but he claims he was dumped due to his sexuality. Talking on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Matt revealed that he was considered to portray Superman in films backed by Warner Bros. that were never made. (Also Read: Behold David Corenswet's Superman! James Gunn debuts first look at Man of Steel's new suit) Matt Bomer says he was passed over to play Superman due to his sexuality.(Instagram)

Matt in Superman: Flyby

Matt was shooting for the soap opera Guiding Light when the producers wrote off his character because he had a chance to portray a major superhero. “This is a very early iteration of Superman written by J.J. Abrams, called Superman: Flyby, I think is what it was called, and it never came to light. It looked like I was the director’s choice for the role. I signed a three-picture deal at Warner Bros.”

When asked if his sexual orientation affected the casting, he said that was his ‘understanding’ and added, “That was a time in the industry when something like that could still really be weaponised against you. How, and why, and who, I don’t know, but yeah, that’s my understanding.” No Superman: Flyby film has been made to date.

Matt did not come out as gay publicly till 2012. While accepting the Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards that year, he thanked his husband, Simon Halls, and their three children.

The Superman franchise

In 2006, filmmaker Bryan Singer released the next Superman franchise, Superman Returns with Brandon Routh. The film centres on Superman as he returns to Earth after a five-year absence, at which point he discovers that his love interest, Lois Lane, has moved on with her life and that his archenemy, Lex Luthor, is plotting a scheme to kill him. The film, backed by Warner Bros, received mixed reviews.

James Gunn’s Superman reboot is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025, starring David Corenswet in the title role. The film was initially titled Superman: Legacy. Henry Cavill was initially expected to reprise his role as Superman, but plans were dropped due to the troubled production of Justice League.