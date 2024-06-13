 Matt Bomer lost out on playing Superman because he's gay: ‘It could really be weaponised against you’ | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Matt Bomer lost out on playing Superman because he's gay: ‘It could really be weaponised against you’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 13, 2024 09:29 PM IST

On a recent podcast, actor Matt Bommer said that it was his ‘understanding’ that he lost out on the three-picture deal in the early 2000s due to his sexuality.

Actor Matt Bomer could’ve played Superman, but he claims he was dumped due to his sexuality. Talking on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Matt revealed that he was considered to portray Superman in films backed by Warner Bros. that were never made. (Also Read: Behold David Corenswet's Superman! James Gunn debuts first look at Man of Steel's new suit)

Matt Bomer says he was passed over to play Superman due to his sexuality.(Instagram)
Matt Bomer says he was passed over to play Superman due to his sexuality.(Instagram)

Matt in Superman: Flyby

Matt was shooting for the soap opera Guiding Light when the producers wrote off his character because he had a chance to portray a major superhero. “This is a very early iteration of Superman written by J.J. Abrams, called Superman: Flyby, I think is what it was called, and it never came to light. It looked like I was the director’s choice for the role. I signed a three-picture deal at Warner Bros.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

When asked if his sexual orientation affected the casting, he said that was his ‘understanding’ and added, “That was a time in the industry when something like that could still really be weaponised against you. How, and why, and who, I don’t know, but yeah, that’s my understanding.” No Superman: Flyby film has been made to date.

Matt did not come out as gay publicly till 2012. While accepting the Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards that year, he thanked his husband, Simon Halls, and their three children.

The Superman franchise

In 2006, filmmaker Bryan Singer released the next Superman franchise, Superman Returns with Brandon Routh. The film centres on Superman as he returns to Earth after a five-year absence, at which point he discovers that his love interest, Lois Lane, has moved on with her life and that his archenemy, Lex Luthor, is plotting a scheme to kill him. The film, backed by Warner Bros, received mixed reviews.

James Gunn’s Superman reboot is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025, starring David Corenswet in the title role. The film was initially titled Superman: Legacy. Henry Cavill was initially expected to reprise his role as Superman, but plans were dropped due to the troubled production of Justice League.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Matt Bomer lost out on playing Superman because he's gay: ‘It could really be weaponised against you’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On