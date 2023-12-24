Year Ender 2023: From Matthew Perry to Laura Lynch, most shocking celebrity deaths

2023 was filled with emotions as we said goodbye to many notable faces. From Friends star Matthew Perry's sudden death to Dixie Chicks' Laura Lynch's tragic car crash, fans across the world were left shocked after their favourite star's deaths. However, their legacies continue as they live on forever in the hearts of those who love them. Here's a list of this year's most shocking celebrity deaths: Matthew Perry, Lisa Marie Presley, Angus Cloud, and Tina Turner died in 2023

Laura Lynch

Laura Lynch died at the age of 65

Former bassist-vocalist and one of the founding members of Dixie Chicks, Laura Lynch, 65, died in a fatal car crash on Friday, December 22. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lynch died on the spot after a head-on collision with another vehicle. At the time of the accident, Lynch was driving on Route 62 near Cornudas, Texas, about 70 miles east of El Paso, when a pickup truck from the opposite direction veered into her lane and hit her vehicle.

Matthew Perry

Friends star Matthew Perry was found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28. Perry's death certificate listed the cause of his demise as “deferred” due to inconclusive autopsy reports. However, it was revealed earlier this month that the 17 Again star died of acute effects of ketamine. He was 54 at the time of his death.

Matthew Perry, 54. died on October 28, 2023

Perry, who struggled with drug abuse for a long time, claimed that he was sober in the months leading up to his death. However, the toxicology report revealed that at the time of his death, he had a staggering amount of ketamine in his system, equivalent to general anaesthesia.

Suzanne Somers

Suzanne Somers(REUTERS)

American actress Suzanne Somers, famous for her role in Three's Company, died at the age of 76 on October 15. Somers' publicist confirmed her death in a statement, saying, “Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.”

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Euphoria star Angus Cloud died of an accidental drug overdose on July 31. He was 25 at the time. According to BBC, Cloud's death was caused by a lethal mix of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs. Cloud's mother, Lisa revealed her son's last words to her before the day she found him unresponsive in his room were, “I love you, mama. You’re the best. I’ll see you in the morning.”

Tina Turner

Tina Turner died after battling a long illness at the age of 83(AP)

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner died due to a prolonged illness on May 24. She was 83 at the time of her death. Just months before she died, Tina acknowledged her failing health on Instagram. “My kidneys are victims of my not realizing that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine,” she wrote. “I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication. For far too long, I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion.”

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in an exhibit. (File Photo/ AP)

American singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley was the only child of rockstar Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Lisa died at the age of 54 due to bowel obstruction after being rushed to a hospital on January 12. According to BBC, the fatal obstruction was a result of adhesions caused by weight-loss surgery she underwent several years ago. According to TMZ, Lisa was found unresponsive in her room by her housekeeper. The outlet added that her ex-husband, who she was living with at the time, performed CPR on her until the paramedics arrived.