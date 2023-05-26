The cause of Tina Turner's death emerges just one day after her passing

Just one day after the heartbreaking news of Tina Turner's passing, the official cause of death for the musical icon has been revealed. Tina Turner died Tuesday, after battling a long illness at the age of 83 (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)(AP)

According to Daily Mail, her representative stated, the Rock ‘n Roll Queen, born Anna Mae Bullock, died of natural causes at the age of 83 on May 24.

The Queen of Rock 'n Roll, known for her extraordinary vocal abilities, dazzling style, and captivating performances, passed away in her luxurious $76 million residence in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland. While she had been battling a "long illness," the specifics and nature of the condition were not disclosed.

Although Turner had previously spoken about her struggles with intestinal cancer and had a history of high blood pressure and kidney disease. none of these factors were cited as official contributors to her cause of death. She also experienced a major stroke in 2013.

Just two months before her passing, the iconic "Proud Mary" singer candidly admitted that she was in "great danger" while expressing her lack of awareness regarding the seriousness of her health issues.

In a post on Instagram dated March 9, she shared, "My kidneys are victims of my not realizing that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine,” added, “I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication. For far too long, I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion."

In the 2021 documentary titled "Tina," the “What’s Love Got to Do With It” bravely revealed her years-long struggle with various physical and mental ailments, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and a kidney transplant she underwent in 2017.

As the news of her passing spread, her publicist took to Instagram to pay tribute to the legendary artist.

In the heartfelt post, it read, "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Turner's impact on the music industry and her influence as a cultural icon are immeasurable. Her powerful voice and electrifying stage presence touched the hearts of millions around the globe. She leaves behind a legacy of groundbreaking music and a resilient spirit that will continue to inspire generations to come.

As fans and the music world mourned the loss of this extraordinary talent, the memory of the Rock ‘n Roll Queen will forever be cherished. Her indomitable spirit and remarkable contributions to the world of music will live on, ensuring that her legacy endures for years to come.