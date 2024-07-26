Your Weekend Watch Guide: Lovable rogues, unlikely friends and more

It’s finally here! Comic-book nerds everywhere are rejoicing at the fact that Deadpool and Wolverine have finally teamed up. The Merc-with-a-Mouth and the gruff loner strike up an unlikely friendship, but is it enough to save the struggling Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let’s prep by rewatching some of the big screen’s quintessential anti-heroes and surprising team-ups. Here’s our curated playlist for your weekend watch. (Also read: Your Weekend Watch Guide: How about some movies and shows on assassinations?) A fun list of surprising team-ups and great anti-heroes.

Friday Evening

Movie - Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) on Prime Video and Netflix

Oh what a glorious day! Let’s get started with visionary director George Miller’s return to the world of Mad Max, teaming him up with a bad-ass Furiosa in this heart-pounding, blood-pumping, thrill ride of a movie. Fury Road is one long chase scene that never lets up. It’s fitting that we start our rewatch in Australia, the homeland of Hugh Jackman. Witness me!

Duration - 120 minutes

Friday Night

Movie - Deadpool (2016) on Disney+ Hotstar

Follow it up with the first Deadpool. Ryan Reynolds’ R-rated record-breaker was only greenlit after test footage was leaked, but fans responded enthusiastically to a comics-accurate version of the character and the rest is history. The movie is a profane laugh riot, with Reynolds getting to do what he does best, break the fourth wall and run his mouth.

Duration - 107 minutes

Saturday Morning

Movie - The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly (1966) on Prime Video

It’s time for the OG loner - Clint Eastwood’s iconic man-with-no-name is looking for Civil War treasure in this epic western. Watch it just to see the greatest Mexican standoff to be captured on film, scored to Ennio Morricone’s tour-de-force score. There’s two kinds of people in this world, my friend, those who’ve seen this movie, and those who are missing out. Which one are you?

Duration - 179 minutes

Saturday Afternoon

Movie - Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) on Prime Video and Netflix

Anti-heroes and lovable rogues don’t always have to be men. DC’s Harley Quinn is the female equivalent (some would say better version) of Deadpool, and Margot Robbie brings her to life with maniacal glee in this comically violent but proudly feminist movie. Robbie produced as well, foreshadowing her involvement with Barbie last year. Birds of Prey is loud, brash, and delicious fun, as Harley Quin and her band of misfit women team up to take down a crime boss.

Duration - 109 minutes

Saturday Night

Movie - Thallumaala (2022) on Netflix (Malayalam)

Tovino Thomas leads this ballad of brawls (the English title) about boys being boys. A rip-roaring ride with an ridiculously convoluted timeline, Thallumaala is the most fun you will have watching men beating each other up. It’s chaos at its finest, as Tovino’s Wazim can’t let bygones be bygones, even at the cost of his own love story.

Duration - 146 minutes

Sunday Morning

Movie - The Nice Guys (2016) on Lionsgate Play

A gruff Australian teams up with an American actor named Ryan, but enough about Deadpool and Wolverine - this is Shane Black’s 70s set neo-noir mystery. Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling make an unlikely pair trying to find a missing girl and getting caught up in all kinds of shenanigans. Gosling’s incompetence makes a perfect foil for the no-nonsense Crowe, and the result is a hilarious action comedy.

Duration - 116 minutes

Sunday Afternoon

Movie - Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) on Prime Video

Khiladi meets Anari in this unauthorised remake of Michael J Fox’s The Hard Way.

Akshay Kumar is a buttoned-up cop and Saif Ali Khan is a spoiled actor who’s doing research for his next role as a policeman, in one of those perfectly fun masala movies. Watching Akshay and Shilpa dance to Churake Dil Mera is a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

Duration - 175 minutes

Sunday Night

Movie - Logan (2017) on Disney+ Hotstar

When a superhero movie is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars, everyone pays attention. Logan was the perfect sendoff to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, but we all know death isn’t permanent in the world of IP and superheroes. Deadpool and Wolverine doesn’t really undo Logan, but pays homage to it.

Duration - 137 minutes

If you want to stay in the world of anti-heroes for a longer time, you can try some of the best television from the last 20 years - The Sopranos (Disney+ Hotstar), Breaking Bad (Netflix), Mad Men (Lionsgate Play) among others.