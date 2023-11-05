Zendaya and Tom Holland look adorable in rare selfie during casual date night

Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya were recently spotted looking adorable during a rare date night outing. The duo were captured posing side-by-side amid their casual outing at a pizza shop. A fan, who took the selfie, shared the picture on X, formerly Twitter on Friday. The post was captioned, “Graced & surprised to be in the presence of Zendaya & Tom Holland, two excellent actors!!” The famous Hollywood couple looked cheerful as they smiled at the camera while the fan snapped a selfie. Zendaya looked radiant without makeup, wearing a grey hoodie while Holland donned a navy blue sweater. Zendaya and Tom Holland steal the spotlight at Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet event: Pics and videos

The fan added in the caption, “The impact you have visiting Oakland schools, as I've heard, will echo thru those kids' lives! Thank you both for a moment & pic to share with my son & his friends. We're big fans! #surreal” It referred to the couple's recent charity work in California and their efforts to renovate children's basketball courts. In the comment section, the fan revealed that the picture was taken “a little before Halloween,” after an X user inquired more details about the picture. The fan further revealed that Holland and Zendaya “were covert and chill and definitely had eyes for each other.”

Zendaya and Holland first met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man, however, dating rumours about the duo surfaced in 2017. Though the pair mostly keeps their relationship low-key, in 2021, they were spotted kissing publically, which solidified their relationship claims. Back in June, Holland revealed, “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” as per the Hollywood Reporter. The duo, who are still going strong after all these years, recently made headlines after an influencer named Blakely Thornton joked about killing him to be with the Euphoria star. Holland humoured Thornton's joke, replying with a laughing emoji.