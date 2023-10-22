Tom Holland reacts to influencer claiming he'd ‘murder’ him to be with Zendaya

Influencer's video

Blakely's Instagram bio introduces him as an entrepreneur and states, “Pop Culture Anthropologist & Sexy Clown. Hot, Gay, Fearless.” In a Reel that he posted, Blakely appears as a pop-up on a video of Zendaya posing on the red carpet in a black and emerald green gown which she paired with silver jewellery.

Blakely says in the video, “I don't even like girls sexually and I would straight up murder Tom Holland, live the rest of my life with white face and six inches less of height to be in a relationship with Zendaya. But even if it didn't last, worth it.”

While the Reel dates back to 11 weeks, i.e. almost three months ago, Tom commented on it three days ago with a laughing with tears emoji.

More reactions to the video

Many users related to Blakely's position. One of them commented on his post, “Tom Hollands gotta watch out for the gays…the straights…the lesbians…and everyone inbetween, up, down, and all around.” Another wrote, “I’m a girl, a heterosexual, and I understand this message.” “As a bisexual it's truly difficult looking at them together. How dare they, both of them, y'know?,” read a comment.

A user wrote before Tom's comment, “I 10000% believe Tom feels the same way.” Another commented, “Zendaya Is for gay dudes what ryan Reynolds is for straight men (the one exception).”

Tom and Zendaya started dating on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). Recently, the internet started speculating whether Zendaya dropped an engagement ring photo, but the Euphoria actor denied the rumours later.

Tom and Zendaya will be seen in the next instalment of the Spider-Man franchise. She will also be seen in Challengers and Dune: Part Two next year.

