Zendaya recalls suffering heatstroke on sets of Dune: Part Two, telling her mom she felt 'terrible’

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Jan 05, 2025 06:46 AM IST

Zendaya shared that the bathrooms were far away, and they had to hike to the locations. She added that an actor needed “10 minutes to get out of the costumes”.

Actor Zendaya recently revealed how she suffered a health scare while shooting for Dune: Part Two at a remote desert location. Speaking with W Magazine, Zendaya recalled getting a heatstroke while filming the Denis Villeneuve-helmed adaptation in Jordan, where the nearest bathroom was a "hike" away, so she opted not to drink water, as per Deadline. (Also Read | Zendaya still feels animosity over losing Dancing with the Stars in 2013: ‘I was only 16, it was highly stressful’)

Zendaya in a scene from Dune: Part Two. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
Zendaya in a scene from Dune: Part Two. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

"It was very hot, and I remember thinking, 'Oh, man, the bathrooms are so far away,' because we had to hike to the locations. If you have to pee, you need at least 10 minutes to get out of the costumes," she recounted.

"I was like, d***, I don't want to drink too much water. I had such a fear of peeing myself or s******g myself, honestly, in the suit on set," Zendaya continued. "One day, I didn't drink enough and I had a heatstroke. I felt so barfy. I remember calling my mom on the bathroom floor, saying, 'I feel terrible.' She was like, 'Did you drink water today?' I said no. I thought I was being smart, but you can't do that. So, lesson learned."

Zendaya starred as Chani in both Dune movies and has already expressed interest in making a third, which will be based on Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah novel. The franchise has spawned the prequel series Dune: Prophecy, which recently debuted.

