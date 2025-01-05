Zendaya recalls suffering heatstroke on sets of Dune: Part Two, telling her mom she felt 'terrible’

"It was very hot, and I remember thinking, 'Oh, man, the bathrooms are so far away,' because we had to hike to the locations. If you have to pee, you need at least 10 minutes to get out of the costumes," she recounted.
"I was like, d***, I don't want to drink too much water. I had such a fear of peeing myself or s******g myself, honestly, in the suit on set," Zendaya continued. "One day, I didn't drink enough and I had a heatstroke. I felt so barfy. I remember calling my mom on the bathroom floor, saying, 'I feel terrible.' She was like, 'Did you drink water today?' I said no. I thought I was being smart, but you can't do that. So, lesson learned."
Zendaya starred as Chani in both Dune movies and has already expressed interest in making a third, which will be based on Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah novel. The franchise has spawned the prequel series Dune: Prophecy, which recently debuted.
