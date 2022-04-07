Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad pose with Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni at Goa bash, fans are ‘glad’ to see them together

Sussanne Khan has shared a post after launching her new restaurant in Panjim, Goa. She penned a note of thanks for her “village of best hearts” which helped her achieve her dream of opening a restaurant in Goa. She also shared a montage of several pictures from the restaurant launch which also had her boyfriend Arslan Goni, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad in attendance. Also read: Sussanne Khan is all heart for rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni as he wishes her 'congrats darling' for her new restaurant

The montage of pictures opens with a photo of Sussanne in a short black dress, posing with Arslan Goni. It is followed by a group photo of Sussanne, Arslan, Hrithik and Saba. More photos show her mingling with friends and family members at her restaurant. Her brother Zayed Khan and his wife Malaika Parekh are also seen.

Sharing the pictures, Sussanne wrote, "The most precious blessing of Life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy… And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girls dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts… Thank you for always being there for me with all your might…I Love you all…full power ahead. P.S Let’s make this the best Life possible. @vedro.goa has arrived. #Bar+kitchen #panjimgoa #newkonkanbreeze #timenevergoesbyslowy."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “congrats. Glad to see people move on if things don't work out... Instead of suicides, Jealousy, cheating... All Human deserves to be happy. Marriage is a partnership not the ownership.” Another wrote, “I wish people could learn from you.” One more commented, “So beautiful...You are spreading positivity....you are love.” A comment also read, “Understanding your loved ones is the gateway to peace in life!”

Pooja Bedi also joined Sussanne and others at the event. Talking about how Hrithik and Sussanne have found love again, she told ETimes, “Overall, I am just happy when people find love, as not all relationships last forever. So, when you move out of what is not working and find someone who enables and empowers your journey ahead, it becomes liberating for any individual. I'm delighted both Hrithik and Sussanne maintain so much respect and support between them and that both have found love again."

Sussanne is an interior designer and entrepreneur. She and Hrithik have two sons together from their former marriage: Hrehaan and Hridaan.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON