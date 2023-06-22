Home / Entertainment / ‘I am still confused’: Christine Baumgartner accuses Kevin Costner of breaking divorce news to kids over brief Zoom call

‘I am still confused’: Christine Baumgartner accuses Kevin Costner of breaking divorce news to kids over brief Zoom call

BySumanti Sen
Jun 22, 2023 06:55 AM IST

“He disregarded my proposal to do what I felt was right based on research and my relationship with the children,” Christine Baumgartner said of Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has claimed that he broke the news of their divorce to their children on a short Zoom call. A court filing obtained by the news outlet PEOPLE says Christine alleged that Kevin told their children – Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16 – about their divorce on a Zoom call while filming on location in Las Vegas.

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner arrive at the Oscars, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner arrive at the Oscars, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

"The children’s welfare has always been my highest priority, and I was concerned they would find out about the divorce before Kevin and I could tell them. It was important for me that we tell the children in person and together," Christine alleged in the documents.

Christine said she confided in Kevin that she was afraid the children would get the news through an "outside source” and shared "several articles about the importance of talking to the children as a united front.” She expected they would do it together.

"He disregarded my proposal to do what I felt was right based on research and my relationship with the children. Instead, he insisted that he had the right to tell them that we were getting divorced 'first' and tell them privately 'without me present,'" Christine claimed.

"After a 24-year relationship, from his hotel room in Las Vegas, Kevin told our three children that we were getting divorced over a 10-minute Zoom call without me present," she said. "I am still confused by his motivation to do this via a very short Zoom session, especially since he was planning on being home five days later. He also could have easily come home from Las Vegas to have the conversation in person.

Kevin and Christine, married for 18 years, are reportedly splitting after the latter filed for divorce. They tied the knot in September 2004. Kevin is father to four other children – Annie, Lily, Joe and Liam – from his previous relationships.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
children divorce
children divorce
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out