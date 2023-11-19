"India will win the trophy": Urvashi Rautela hopeful about India's victory against Australia in World Cup Final 2023

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): Actor Urvashi Rautela shared her excitement ahead World Cup final between India and Australia and said that she has all the hopes about the victory of her country.

She told ANI, "I am very excited. I am sure India will win the trophy."

On the work front, Rautela made her acting debut in 2013 with 'Singh Saab the Great' in 2013 and has since appeared in some films like 'Sanam Re', 'Great Grand Masti', 'Hate Story 4' and 'Pagalpanti'.

She made her debut in the Kannada film industry with 'Mr. Airavata' in 2014. Her foray into Tamil cinema came in 2022 with 'The Legend'. She was also seen in the music video 'Hum toh Deewane' alongside 'Big Boss OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav

Sharing her excitement on doing the song with Elvish, Urvashi said, "Elvish Yadav has truly delivered an incredible performance in "Hum Toh Deewane," leaving everyone pleasantly surprised. I strongly feel that Bollywood is in need of heroes like Elvish. This song is a sincere ode to romance, catering to all the passionate couples out there, and it's undeniably a beautiful composition."She added, "Throughout the entire shoot, my focus was solely on him because I believe that if my hero is looking best, as an onscreen couple, we can deliver our very best."

She was also seen in the web series 'Inspector Avinash'. (ANI)