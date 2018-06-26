It has been an interesting process: Suyash Tilak

Actor Suyash Tilak has had a rather interesting year so far. The Ka Re Durava actor is glad that his experiment in his latest TV show has grabbed attention and the audience is looking past his chocolate boy image. “My current show has given the audience a new perspective of me. They now feel that I can do different characters with ease. There was a time when I was considered as the boy-next-door, but Surya, my character, has brought about the necessary change,” says Suyash.

The actor adds that some of his roles on television went unnoticed despite him trying to make a difference. “Durva and Sakhya Re were two shows where I tried to rebrand myself, but that was lost in translation. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to connect with the audience through those roles. But Surya has been lucky and the audience has literally showered me with love and blessings since the first episode.”

However, it wasn’t like he didn’t face doubts about the character, as it was a big risk . “It has been an interesting process for me. This particular role was challenging. But I am glad everything fell through.”

Suyash feels that he owes his success to his parents. “I am what I am only because of their support. It is because of them that I have been able to stay away from home and do things that I am passionate about. Secondly, my co-actors, show-makers and channel have been helpful. They put their faith and trust in me. Last, but not the least, the audiences have been the best.”