‘It’s hard to have a relationship… when they sue you,’ Khloé Kardashian slams Blac Chyna for suing her family

Khloé Kardashian has no intention of reconciling with Blac Chyna, the ex-fiancée of her brother Rob Kardashian and the mother of her niece Dream.

Khloé Kardashian opens up about her feud with Blac Chyna (Instagram)

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, aired on Thursday, Khloé, 39, expressed her disdain for Chyna, 35, who sued the Kardashian-Jenner clan for defamation in 2017, alleging that they sabotaged her reality show, Rob & Chyna.

The 39-year-old praised her brother's skills as a father to 6-year-old Dream but admitted that she had no contact with Chyna.

"I do not have a relationship with Dream’s mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars," she said in a confessional interview.

Rob, 36, and Chyna started dating in January 2016. They got engaged and welcomed Dream later that year but broke up for good in 2017.

In October 2017, Chyna filed a lawsuit against Kris Jenner and her daughters Khloé, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, claiming that they interfered with her contract at E! and caused the cancellation of Rob & Chyna.

The lawsuit came after Rob posted nude photos of Chyna on Instagram and accused her of cheating, drug abuse, and alcohol abuse.

Chyna argued that the family's actions and influence over E! deprived her of millions of dollars in potential earnings from the show and related endorsements and appearances.

Kim, 42, was eventually dismissed from the lawsuit, and the rest of the family was cleared of defamation charges by a jury in May 2022.

Chyna did not receive any compensation from the lawsuit.

However, Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani said that she would appeal the verdict. Chyna also challenged Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon, accusing him of bias and unfair treatment.

In June 2022, the Kardashian-Jenner's lawyers filed a petition asking Chyna to pay them nearly $400,000 to cover their legal fees from the defamation case.

Despite the legal drama, Khloé said that she remained very close to her brother and supported him as a parent.

"Rob does such an incredible job with [Dream] and I'm just there to help whenever he needs," Khloé said in a confessional. "Rob and I are crazy close to one another, I mean we've always been."

When a producer asked her if Rob would ever join the Hulu series, the celebrity model said, "I do think Rob would come back to the show. He talks about it a lot, he does, but I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally."

"He's literally the best dad I know and I'm so proud of him for that," she added. "And I know that he is feeling really good about himself and I'm happy for him so I have faith that, soon, he’ll be back on the show."

The Kardashians air new episodes every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

