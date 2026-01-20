Jackie Shroff kisses Madhuri Dixit's hand as they reunite for Kapil Sharma's show; fans say, 'Iconic pair from the ‘90s’

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Madhuri Dixit is looking so beautiful here." A person said, “So good to see them together.” A comment read, "Iconic pair from the ‘90s. Nostalgia hit different." An Instagram user said, "They did so many films together. This video is taking me back to the '90s."

In a clip shared on Instagram by a paparazzo account, Madhuri is seen posing for the paparazzi as Jackie Shroff joins her. He then takes her hand and kisses it. The duo next hold hands as they pose for the camera. They also shared a brief chat. Madhuri was dressed in a black-and-red outfit, while Jackie wore a colourful shirt under a jacket and pants.

After starring in many films in the 1990s, actors Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff will reunite for Kapil Sharma's show The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4. Several videos and pictures of the duo posing together outside the set of the show emerged on social media platforms.

About Madhuri and Jackie's films together Madhuri and Jackie starred in many films together, including Uttar Dakshin (1987), Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Tridev (1989), 100 Days (1991), Sangeet and Prem Deewane (1992), Khalnayak (1993), Lajja (2001) and Devdas (2002).

More about Madhuri and Jackie's solo projects Madhuri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024), directed by Anees Bazmee. It also starred Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. She was recently seen in the six-episode psychological thriller Mrs Deshpande, helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor. It premiered on JioCinema on December 19, 2025.

Fans last saw Jackie in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, alongside Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Neena Gupta. The film, directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, opened in theatres on December 25, 2025.

He will also be seen in Welcome to the Jungle. It also features Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Johny Lever, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aftab Shivdasani, Rajpal Yadav, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev, Daler Mehndi and Mika. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it will hit the theatres this year.