Janaki V v/s State of Kerala on OTT: When, where to watch Suresh Gopi-led courtroom drama in Hindi and Telugu

The Malayalam film Janaki V v/s State of Kerala, starring actor-politician Suresh Gopi, is all set to make its OTT premiere. Janaki V v/s State of Kerala or JSK will release on Zee5 and OTTplay Premium on August 15, 2025. The Malayalam film will also be available to stream in Hindi and Telugu on the platform. Janaki V v/s State of Kerala stars Suresh Gopi,

Janaki V v/s State of Kerala on OTT

Janaki V v/s State of Kerala was at the centre of a controversy after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) objected to the use of Janaki in the title. The film, which also stars Anupama Parameswaran, was finally released in theatres on July 17, 2025, after makers agreed to make the changes mooted by CBFC. Now, the film is all set to land on Zee5 and OTTplay Premium on Independence Day. Viewers can stream the Malayalam film in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Despite the film making headlines over the CBFC objections that snowballed into a controversy, JSK had a lacklustre run at the theatres. It remains to be seen if the film, which garnered mixed reviews, would impress the viewers in the digital space.

JSK cast and plot

Young filmmaker Pravin Narayanan has penned and helmed the film, which features Suresh Gopi in the lead role of the fiery advocate David Abel Donovan. Anupama Parameswaran appears in the titular role of Janaki, who is an assault victim. The film follows Janaki’s fight for justice even as David appears on behalf of the accused. Actors Shruthi Ramachandran, Divya Pillai and Askar Ali are seen in other supporting roles. Suresh Gopi’s son Madhav Suresh also appears in the film.

Before JSK, Suresh Gopi was seen in the 2023 film Garudan. The actor-politician, who is a BJP MP, had also starred in films such as Mei Hoom Moosa and Paappan, that are also available for streaming on Zee5 via OTTplay Premium.