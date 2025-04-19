Janhvi Kapoor says men trivialise women's period pain, but 'won’t be able to bear' it themselves: Nuclear war ho jata...

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has slammed men who dismiss period pain in women with 'condescending gaze and tone', saying they would not be able to bear the pain themselves. In a recent interview, Janhvi spoke about how period pain can affect women differently and why some men tend to trivialise it. (Also read: Ananya Panday talks about stigma surrounding menstruation; recalls getting her first period in school: 'I was so scared') Janhvi Kapoor spoke about men's trivialisation of period pain.

Janhvi Kapoor on period pain

Speaking with Hauterrfly, the actor spoke about how period pains and menstruation are used to dismiss women's mood swings in many conversations. “Agar main jhagda karne ki koshish kar rahi hu ya meri point ko saamne rakhne ki koshish kar rahi hu aur aap bolte ho (If I am trying to argue or putting my point across and you ask), ‘Is it that time of the month?’ then, like, take a hike. But agar aap sach mein humdardi dikha rahe ho, ki (But if you are genuinely concerned and ask), ‘Do you need a minute, is it that time of the month?’ then yeah, more often than not, you do need a minute, because the way our hormones are off the charts, the pain we go through, that genuine consideration is always welcome.”

Janhvi addressed the condescending way some men look at periods and added, “But that condescending gaze and tone is… because I assure you, men won’t be able to bear this pain and mood swings for even a minute. Pata nahi kaunsa nuclear war ho jaata agar mardon ko periods hote (Who knows what kind of nuclear war would break out if men had periods).” Janhvi's comments received a lot of support from women on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming work

Janhvi had three releases in 2024 - Mr & Mrs Mahi, Ulajh, and Devara: Part 1. The actor is currently busy filming her next, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She also has a film titled Param Sundari lined up for release sometime in 2025. After this, Janhvi will return to Telugu cinema with Peddi. The Buchi Babu Sana film also stars Ram Charan, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Peddi is scheduled to be released on March 27, 2026.