Ananya Panday talks about stigma surrounding menstruation; recalls getting her first period in school: 'I was so scared'

Periods are a natural function and a routine part of life for just about half the population, but they are often left in the shadows, creating gaps in knowledge and understanding. As a result, there is a stigma surrounding menstruation, which has serious implications. In an interview with CNN-News18 Showsha, actor Ananya Panday discussed why it is essential to talk about periods. Also read | Suffering from period pain? Have these 6 foods daily Ananya Panday opened up about the need to manage periods with dignity. (File Photo/ PTI)

‘Not something that we should be ashamed of’

Ananya said, “It is not something that we should be ashamed of. It is a normal biological process, and everyone should be talking about it and taking the stigma out of it. There are so many problems that we as girls face when it comes to rashes, irritation, lack of movement, and staining.”

On her first period

Asked how she was introduced to periods, whether there were conversations at home or in school, Ananya recalled her first period; she said she was clueless then and ‘scared’, but now she openly speaks about it with her parents and family.

She said, “There was not that much conversation at home before I got my period... a few girls in my class had gotten their periods but it was still very hush-hush at that time. So, when I got my period, I was actually in school, and I didn't know what had happened because no one had spoken to me about it. And when I went home I was so scared because I thought something was wrong, that I was hurt. My mom (Bhavana Pandey) and dadi (grandma) were very excited when I got my period and they gave me gifts and said 'This is a moment to celebrate'. I think everyone should deal with it like that; take the shame away... now even in front of my dad (Chunky Panday), we talk about it.”

The actor then touched upon how she has to work on her periods, even when she has menstrual cramps or 'there are no bathrooms' on a shoot. It can be ‘very uncomfortable’, she said, adding she asks for help 'even if it makes men around her uncomfortable'. Here's what you can do for severe menstrual cramps.

Too often, period symptoms are dismissed or disregarded altogether. Ananya said it is 'very annoying' how she is sometimes told she is reacting a certain way because she is 'PMSing'. Having men around you 'as allies' when you are menstruating is important, she added.

From headache and fatigue to mood swings, if you are suffering from any of these common PMS symptoms, here are some expert tips on how to tackle them.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.