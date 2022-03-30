Jim Carrey questions Will Smith getting a standing ovation at Oscars: ‘I was sickened, would have sued him for $200 mn’

Jim Carrey has slammed all those who gave a standing ovation to Will Smith at the recently held Academy Awards after he won the Best Actor award for his performance in the film King Richard. Minutes before receiving the trophy, Will had slapped comedian Chris Rock who cracked a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (Also read: Will Smith's mom was shocked at him slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I've never seen him do that')

Jim Carrey said he was "sickened" by how Will Smith went on to get a standing ovation on winning his first ever Oscar. He further said that if he had been in place of Chris Rock, he would have sued Will Smith.

Reacting to the slapgate, Jim Carrey told CBS' Gayle King in an interview, “I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.”

Commenting on how he would have reacted had he been in place of Chris Rock, he said, “I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever, it’s going to be ubiquitous. That insult is gonna last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter [that’s fine]. But you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words.”

Jim also said Will was frustrated due to which he went on to slap Chris. “[The slap] came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrated. I wish him the best. I have nothing against Will Smith. He’s done great things, but that was not a good moment. It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment last night…It was a selfish moment,” he said.

Will had slapped Chris Rock after he joked that he would like to see Jada in the sequel of G.I.Jane. The original film had Demi Moore who sported a shaved head.

