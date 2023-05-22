Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Dive into Gojo's Past Arc with an electrifying new trailer!

Attention all Jujutsu Kaisen fans! The long-awaited season 2 is just around the corner, and we've got an electrifying new trailer to get you hyped up. Studio MAPPA has been working tirelessly to bring us the next chapter of this supernatural series, and it's shaping up to be a thrilling ride. Brace yourselves as we dive into Gojo's Past arc with a sneak peek of what's in store.

Get ready Jujutsu Kaisen fans! Season 2 is coming soon with an electrifying new trailer. Studio MAPPA is delivering an exciting Gojo's Past arc.(MAPPA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer provides an exciting glimpse into Gojo's high school days, revealing his encounters with the enigmatic Geto and a fresh batch of students at Tokyo's Jujutsu High School. Watch closely as newcomers like Toji Fushiguro make their debut, adding an extra layer of intrigue to Gojo's journey as he confronts a legendary sorcerer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But it's not just the story that's capturing our attention. The animation in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is nothing short of extraordinary. Known for its visual prowess, MAPPA has outdone itself once again. With a new director at the helm, the second season looks sharper and more polished than ever. Gojo's high school design faithfully captures the essence of the manga, and fans are eagerly anticipating how the studio will handle the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc.

Also Read | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: What we know so far about the upcoming villain and arcs

Mark your calendars for July 6th, because that's when Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will make its explosive debut. If you're looking to catch up on the series, season 1 is currently available for streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. Prepare to immerse yourself in a world where cursed spirits lurk in the shadows, and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Get ready for an action-packed season filled with intense battles, jaw-dropping animation, and a narrative that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 promises to deliver everything fans have been eagerly awaiting and more. So grab your cursed tools and prepare to delve into the mesmerizing world of sorcery and spirits!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop