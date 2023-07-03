Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 drops Shibuya Incident arc release date - Full schedule

Jujutsu Kaisen fans, get ready to mark your calendars because the highly anticipated Season 2 is just around the corner! As part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, the new season will kick off on July 6th, delivering a fresh wave of action-packed episodes.

Excitement has been building for the second season, and it will not disappoint. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will take on three major arcs from Gege Akutami's original manga. The first episodes will delve into the thrilling Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs, leading up to the eagerly awaited Shibuya Incident Arc.

Fans have been eagerly speculating about when the Shibuya Incident Arc episodes will begin. To their delight, the anime creators have decided not to keep them waiting until October for the second cour of the season. Instead, the Shibuya Incident Arc will start on August 31st in Japan, ensuring the excitement keeps building without a long hiatus.

The episode schedule for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been revealed on the official anime website. From July 6 to August 3, viewers will get to see Gojo's Past Arc. Following this, there will be a recap episode on August 10th. On August 17th, another recap episode will refresh fans on the events of Season 1. After a short break on the week of August 24th, the Shibuya Incident Arc will kick off, ushering in the much-anticipated part.

Although the exact episode numbers are yet to be disclosed, fans can rest assured that the most significant arc of the season will be arriving soon after the recap episodes.

International fans can also rejoice, as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will premiere worldwide on July 6th. Crunchyroll will exclusively stream the new season alongside its debut in Japan. While it remains unclear if the special recap episodes will be included in the streaming offering, having these concrete dates on the schedule will undoubtedly keep fans eagerly awaiting each new episode's release.

The anticipation is mounting, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 promises to deliver another thrilling ride for fans across the globe. Be sure to tune in on July 6th and brace yourselves for the captivating adventures that lie ahead!

