Kajol shares grandmother Shobhna Samarth's legacy on birth anniversary: 'The OG Sita, one of the most beautiful women'

Kajol has shared a magazine cover of her grandmother Shobhna Samarth on her 107th birthday anniversary and talked about how she was the true picture of feminism. She shared her 1944 magazine cover along with a note on how she was ahead of her time. Shobhna was the mother of actors Tanuja (Kajol's mom) and Nutan, and worked in the early talkie movies and 1950s. Also read: Kajol celebrates 30 years of Baazigar, meeting Shah Rukh Khan for first time

Kajol on Shobhna Samarth

Kajol shared a picture Shobhna Samarth on her birth anniversary.

Sharing Shobhna's cover, Kajol wrote on Instagram, “On her 107th birthday .. here we have the OG Sita, who was at one point, and still is to my way of thinking, one of the most beautiful women in the world. One of sharpest and most forward thinking women of her time. Who bought her own filters from the United States when they were not available here for her close ups in films!!! Who knew and managed not only her own finances but her daughters as well and with great success I might add. And yes also had a huge hand in raising her seven grand daughters. This is true feminism! For all those who ask me what it means and where I get my attitude from (folded hands emoji)…"

Fans react to Kajol's post

Reacting to her post, a fan wrote, “I must say only Nutan ji has her grace and beauty and delicate ness and everything.” Another said, “Nutan looks like her. Tanuja your mom was probably the best looking among all the women in your lineage.”

A fan wrote, “A true Goddess! Happy remembrance day and birthday. What a legacy!” Another reacted to her cover picture “What a stunner!” One more fan commented, “Happy birthday to your grandma and the most adorable and beautiful lady on the planet.” A comment also read: “Happy Birth Anniversary! She was way ahead of time.” A person also wrote, “Was watching her old interviews recently. What a strong and confident woman!”

More about Shobhna Samarth

Shobhna made her debut with 1935 film Nigahe Nafrat and went on to feature in several films thereafter. Her 1942 film Bharat Milap turned out to be a turning point in her career. She is known for her portrayal of Sita in Ram Rajya (1943). She and co-star Prem Adib went on to feature on calendars as Sita and Ram. She later made films to launch Tanuja and Nutan into the film industry.

