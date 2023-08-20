Kangana Ranaut shares Aishwarya Rai's clip from PS 1, says women in 40s, 50s are beautiful, smart, experienced

Kangana Ranaut has said songwriters in Bollywood have only focussed on writing about the beauty of a young woman while there has not been any focus on writing about the charm of women in their forties or fifties. The actor shared a clip of Aishwarya Rai from her film Ponniyin Selvan 1 while highlighting her point. Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to video of Sunny Deol scolding fan: 'Selfie culture is horrible, people come too close to us'

Kangana pens note

Aishwarya Rai in a still from Ponniyin Selvan I.

Sharing the video which shows Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) meeting Kundavai (Trisha Krishnan) in Ponniyin Selvan I, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Bolly lyricists have written enough about solah saal ki bali umriya (youth) but failed to harness the subtle undercurrent of sensuality, sexuality and seduction in a woman in her forties/fifties because she is not only beautiful but also smart and experienced…a lethal combination. Two full moons.”

Kangana Ranaut has shared a post featuring Aishwarya Rai.

Aishwarya Rai in PS 1, PS 2

Aishwarya, 49, had earned a ton of praise for her look in Ponniyin Selvan I and II. Many were of the view she looked her most beautiful in the film. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “In PS 2, it’s Aishwarya Rai as Nandini and Vikram as Aditya Karikalan who really shine in parts they play so convincingly. Given this is Aishwarya Rai’s big comeback to Tamil cinema after many years, she’s unbelievably good and delivers what’s unarguably a career-best performance. Aishwarya’s character impact is so powerful and she’s so good in it, it’s hard to imagine anyone else in her shoes. Be it her rage-filled eyes or the long silences, Aishwarya brings so much life into the film.”

Kangana will now be seen as Chandramukhi

Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her Tamil film Chandramukhi 2. Kangana's stunning look as the titular character was unveiled earlier this month. Lyca Productions captioned her poster, “The beauty & the pose that effortlessly steals our attention! Presenting the enviable, commanding & gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi from #Chandramukhi2. Releasing this Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada!"

Kangana portrays the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. Raghava Lawrence is the male lead in the film which is set to hit theatres on September 19. She also has Tejas and Emergency lined up for release.

