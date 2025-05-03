Karan Johar says calling south films 'superior' to Hindi cinema is incorrect: ‘You are dividing us’

Filmmaker Karan Johar does not agree with the North vs South debate that is on in Indian cinema over the last couple of years. Speaking at the inaugural WAVES Summit in Mumbai on Friday, Karan said that calling south cinema superior to Hindi cinema was divisive. (Also read: Brad Pitt earns 100 X more than I because more people are watching his language, says Vijay Deverakonda) Karan Johar has addressed the North vs South debate in Indian cinema. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Karan Johar on North vs South debate

At the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), Karan Johar took to the stage for a special session with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. Addressing the actor, Karan said, “I do believe Vijay, you come from a cinema which is truly majestic, and that is, of course, a separate debate: Is South cinema superior to Hindi cinema. I think that divides us. We truly have to believe that it is Indian cinema. We are all Indian cinema. We are not North, we are not South, we are collectively making cinema what it is. I think that’s most important that we don’t divide. I always say this, and I request Indian media that when you ask this, you are actually dividing us. And when you divide us, you break us.”

Vijay Deverakonda weighs in

Vijay agreed and said that the 'South-North debate can be interesting for headlines but not very productive for cinema'. Giving an example of Pushpa 2: The Rule and Jawan, Vijay said the two regions can collaborate. “Shah Rukh sir’s last film did a ₹1000 crore film, and then Allu Arjun’s film did ₹1000 crore. So, just imagine if you bring them together in one film. When you bring the two stars from India, it will unite the country. The only ambition of any human is to get eyeballs and expand their reach. It is only possible through collaborations,” he added.

About WAVES 2025

The session, titled 'Cinema: The Soft Power', featured Karan as the moderator and included Kareena Kapoor alongside Vijay Deverakonda as the speakers.

WAVES 2025 is being organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as a platform to promote filmmaking and the business of cinema in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event on Thursday. More than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups are participating from over 90 countries. The four-day event began on May 1 and will continue until May 4.

(With ANI inputs)