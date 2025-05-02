Police complaint filed on Vijay Deverakonda for ‘demeaning’ adivasis, likening Pahalgam attack with tribal clashes

A police complaint has been filed against actor Vijay Deverakonda for alleged derogatory comments made against tribal people. A Telangana Today report states that a Hyderabad-based lawyer called Lal Chauhan filed the complaint against Vijay for comments he made during the pre-release event of Suriya-starrer Retro. (Also Read: ‘Kashmir belongs to India, Pakistan can't even look after their own’: Vijay Deverakonda slams Pak after Pahalgam attack) Vijay Deverakonda ran into trouble after speaking about the Pahalgam attack at the pre-release event of Retro.

Police complaint on Vijay Deverakonda

The report states that Lal filed a complaint against Vijay at the SR Nagar police station on Thursday. In his complaint, he alleged that the actor in his speech about the Pahalgam terror attack remarked that the attacks were akin to clashes between tribal communities hundreds of years ago.

Tribal associations have also reportedly taken objection to his comments and condemned them. They alleged that Vijay’s statements demeaned them and demanded an immediate apology. The police told the publication that ‘necessary action as per law will be taken after a legal opinion on the complaint.’

What did Vijay Deverakonda say?

Vijay gave an impassioned speech at the Retro event, stating, “The solution to what is happening in Kashmir is also to educate them (terrorists) and ensure they don’t get brainwashed. What will they achieve? Kashmir belongs to India, and Kashmiris are ours.”

He then called out Pakistan and terrorists, stating, “India doesn’t even need to attack Pakistan because Pakistanis themselves are fed up with their government and will attack them if this continues. Asalu 500 years back tribals kokkutunnatu, veelu buddi lekunda, minimum common sense lekunda chese panulu. (They behave like tribals did 500 years ago, fighting without common sense).”

A terrorist attack on tourists in a meadow in Pahalgam, Kashmir, left 28 people dead and many others injured on April 22. Numerous celebrities have since spoken out to condemn the attack and urge the government to take strict action against the terrorists. In his speech, Vijay remembered visiting Pahalgam while shooting for Kushi two years ago.